How to get the Gloves of the Pathfinder in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

Not all great items in World of Warcraft Classic come out of dungeons and raids, and in phase three of Season of Discovery, one of the strongest pieces of gear, the Gloves of the Pathfinder, can be earned by completing an open-world quest.

The Gloves of the Pathfinder are a pair of leather gloves, and they are particularly strong in the hands of Druid players who are speccing into Cat Form. Feral Druids will want to prioritize these gloves as a potential piece of pre-raid gear in WoW Classic SoD phase three, as the Gloves of the Pathfinder are arguably stronger than any dungeon drop you’re going to get. They are also solid when used by other classes, including Rogues, but Druids are going to be the class that gets the most value out of the Gloves of the Pathfinder.

WoW Classic: How to complete the Winterfall Activity quest in Winterspring

The Gloves of the Pathfinder are a quest reward from the quest “Winterfall Activity,” which can be picked up in Winterspring, just outside of Timbermaw Hold. Winterfall Activity requires a minimum level of 45 to start, although you’re definitely going to be in over your head if you try to complete this quest as soon as possible. Each of the mobs that you’re required to defeat as part of the Winterfall Activity quest are in the high-50s, meaning you’re going to be easily defeated by them due to being underleveled.

Winterfall Activity can be started at the map marker above once you reach level 45. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Requirements for Winterfall Activity in WoW Classic

Defeat eight Winterfall Den Watchers

Defeat eight Winterfall Shaman

Defeat eight Winterfall Ursa

If you want to complete the Winterfall Activity during phase three of Season of Discovery, we’d recommend doing it near or at level the max level of 50, and we’d also recommend doing it with a group. This quest is a tall ask out of any underleveled character, and defeating 24 Winterfall Furbolgs is going to be difficult if you’re not prepared or are running solo.

Winterfall Activity should also be targeted by other classes looking for some solid pre-raid phase three gear, as the uncommon-quality rewards at the end of it span far beyond the Gloves of the Pathfinder. Cloth-wearing Healers should consider taking the Earth-Warder’s Gloves, which increase all healing powers by +22, while tanks should pick up Ursa’s Embrace, a plate chestpiece that gives +17 Agility and +10 Defense.

