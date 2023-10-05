A new crossover event in World of Warcraft has come to the game, and players have a chance to farm some all-new miniature toys by participating in a scavenger hunt—ultimately trying to get some Rumble Prize Boxes.

The event, which is in service of Blizzard’s upcoming mobile game Warcraft Rumble, allows players to collect miniatures they can add to their toy collection by exploiting hidden corners of Azeroth. The only way you can collect these toys is to earn Rumble Prize Boxes, which can be claimed by collecting Rumble Coin Bags throughout Azeroth and the Dragon Isles.

Here’s how to find your very first Rumble Prize Box, as well as other prize boxes throughout the Warcraft Rumble event in WoW Dragonflight.

How to get Rumble Prize Boxes in WoW Dragonflight

Your journey towards collecting your first Rumble Prize Box in WoW starts with the quest “Wanna Play a Game?” which you automatically receive by opening your mail during the Warcraft Rumble crossover event. Once you’ve got that quest, speak with Mizzen on the upper level of the Roasted Ram in Valdrakken—she’lll send you on a mission downstairs in the inn to collect a Rumble Coin Bag.

There’s a Rumble Coin Bag. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head downstairs in the Roasted Ram and interact with the Rumble Coin Bag in the corner of the room near the cooking stove. Take the coin bag upstairs to Mizzen and return it to her to complete the quest. You’ll receive your first Rumble Prize Box as a reward.

Once you have a Rumble Prize Box, simply right-click the box in your inventory and target the indicator on the ground in front of you to summon a statue of your prize. If you look in your bags after that, you’ll see your toy in your bags, and you can right-click on that to add the toy to your toy collection.

You can earn more Rumble Prize Boxes by collecting the Rumble Coins placed throughout the Dragon Isles. Every time you collect one Rumble Coin Bag, you can bring it back to the upper level of the Roasted Ram in Valdrakken in exchange for a Rumble Prize Box.

It’s worth heading out in the world and going after all of the Rumble Coins, considering you cannot get the same mini twice. Once you farm all of the coins and prize boxes, you’ll have also farmed all of the available mini toys.

