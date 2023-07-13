How to get Obsidian Gemstone in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 introduced a slew of new and exciting features to the game. Included is a series of new quests, and one of them requires players to search for Obsidian Gemstone.

This naturally follows on from previous events in WoW Dragonflight. One of the questlines before Patch 10.1.5 was about aiding the dragons in raising new hatchlings.

This questline wasn’t explored much before Patch 10.1.5. The newest update, however, allows us to dive deeper into it, actually allowing us to raise the baby dragon. The quest is called Warmth and Comfort, and it begins with players needing to find an Obsidian Gemstone.

But it doesn’t give us many directions on where to look, and you may be confused as to where to begin. If you’re looking for some help, don’t worry. We already have it figured out.

Where to find Obsidian Gemstone in WoW Dragonflight

You can acquire Obsidian Gemstones quite quickly. The item can be obtained by speaking to Archivist Edress, who can be found at the Obsidian Citadel in the Waking Shores. He can be located at coordinates 25.17, 56.28.

Archivist Edress has the Obsidian Gemstone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After sparking a conversation with the Dracthyr Archivist, you will have the option to talk to him about the hatchling nest and how you’ve been looking for materials to create it. Once you engage in this short conversation, Edress will give you Obsidian Gemstone so that you will be able to continue with the quest.

