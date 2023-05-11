How to get Obsidian Aspirant PvP gear in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight season two kicked off May 9, and tons of new features were introduced to the game, including changes to PvP gear. This time around, players can get items from the Obsidian Aspirant collection, but they will need to put some time into battlegrounds and arenas first.

As always, a new season in WoW means a reset of the PvP season, and this usually comes in with some fresh new gear to obtain. With the release of season two, things are no different, with the developers adding a series of new items.

The devs also shipped some changes to PvP, including adjustments to interrupt duration, some tweaks for critical strike ratios, and more. If you’re looking for one of the best pieces of gear, you will have to play a lot. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to obtain Obsidian Aspirant PvP gear in WoW Dragonflight

WoW Dragonflight season two added five new types of PvP gear—Obsidian Combatant, Obsidian Gladiator, Scalewarden Starter Gear, Scalewarden Upgraded Gear, and Obsidian Aspirant. To get the latter, you’ll need to have some Honor in your back pocket.

Obsidian Aspirant gear is purchasable via Honor, which is, as many of you probably know, an in-game currency gained by killing players of the opposing faction in battlegrounds or elsewhere.

Obsidian Aspirant gear has five different levels of updates, all of which can be obtained with Honor. To see how much currency you need and to eventually get yourself a piece of that gear, you will need to visit Honor Quartermaster Seltherex in Gladiator’s Refuge in Valdrakken.

