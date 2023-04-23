How to get Exalted with the Ashtongue Deathsworn in World of Warcraft

The Ashtongue Deathsworn are a World of Warcraft faction, whose prime goal is to rid the Black Temple of the Demonic forces who have overrun it. Illidan Stormrage, the legendary WoW villain, sits atop the Black Temple raid, and each time you run the instance, you will gain a significant amount of reputation with the Ashtongue Deathsworn.

Earning Exalted with the Ashtongue Deathsworn will net you the achievement “Sworn to the Deathsworn.” Here’s how to make the most out of your Black Temple runs and earn Exalted with the Ashtongue Deathsworn as soon as possible.

How to earn Ashtongue Deathsworn reputation in WoW

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Earning reputation with the Ashtongue Deathsworn is achieved by killing trash mobs and bosses in the Black Temple. The entrance to the raid can be found at coordinates [71, 45] in the Outland version of Shadowmoon Valley.

Not every mob in the Black Temple is going to be directly in your path toward the raid’s final boss. Many of the trash mobs in the raid will be off the beaten path and will require you to take a few extra steps out of your way in order to gain the reputation that they provide. Most of the reputation gains you will get in the Black Temple will come in the raid’s first half, with the Sanctuary of Shadows subsection of the raid being a great place to farm mobs for reputation.

Related: How to get Exalted reputation with the Violet Eye in World of Warcraft

All of the bosses in the Black Temple will reward 250 reputation with the Ashtongue Deathsworn, except for the final two bosses of the raid: the Illidari Council and Illidan Stormrage. The Illidari Council, which contains four bosses, gives a total of 1000 reputation (250 per boss), while Illidan Stormrage yields 500 reputation.

A full clear of the Black Temple will reward you with anywhere between 6,000 and 9,000 reputation with the Ashtongue Deathsworn, on average. Relevant factors include how many trash mobs you go out of your way to take down, as well as any reputation bonuses you may have applied to your character before the start of your run.

This information was gathered on WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7. It is also relevant for World of Warcraft: Classic.