How to attune to the Black Temple in WoW: The Burning Crusade Classic

The Black Temple, one of the most iconic raids in World of Warcraft’s expansive history, has come to The Burning Crusade Classic—nearly 15 years after its original release. Before you enter the fortress of Illidan Stormrage, though, you’ll have to complete a lengthy attunement chain to gain access to the Black Temple.

After completing a few quests in Shadowmoon Valley—the home region of the Black Temple—you’ll be asked to clear a few dungeons and raids across Outland. You’ll become acquainted with a faction known as the “Ashtongue Deathsworn,” who will play a major role in your journey while completing a high-level quest chain. Here’s how to attune to the Black Temple yourself in WoW: The Burning Crusade Classic.

Shadowmoon Valley quests

Your journey to Black Temple attunement will begin in Shadowmoon Valley, where a series of quests will have to be completed to begin the necessary attunement chain. The first quest, “Tablets of Baa’ri” is available to start at either the Altar of Sha’tar or the Sanctum of the Stars depending on whether you’re allied with the Aldor or the Scryers. After completing a series of quests in the Baa’ri Ruins, you’ll be asked to collect four fragments of a Medallion of Karabor. The four fragments are held by four specific Ashtongue Corruptors: Eykenen, Haalum, Lakaan and Uylaru. Traveling north to south across the midsection of Shadowmoon Valley should net you all four fragments of the medallion. Head to the Warden’s Cage, where you’ll have to kill a satyr named Zandras for a member of the Ashtongue Deathsworn. After proving your allegiance to the Deathsworn, you’ll be introduced to Akama—a quest giver who you’ll become very familiar with. Akama will reveal to you that the medallion fragments you collected were replicas and that the location of the final piece is known by Seer Udalo in the Arcatraz. Akama will send you into the Arcatraz dungeon to find the seer.

The Arcatraz and the Ata’mal Terrace

Seer Udalo can be found in the Arcatraz, just before the room where the final boss is located. Unfortunately, Seer Udalo is dead and will be of little use to you in your quest to find the final medallion fragment. Still, the word “ata’mal” is inscribed upon the ground next to his body, which is a clue you’ll bring back to Akama. Upon hearing the word “ata’mal,” Akama will send you to the Ata’mal Terrace in Shadowmoon Valley. There, you’ll have to slay a warlock named Shadowlord Deathwail, in addition to three elite mobs. The fight is quite difficult, and it will take a party of players to achieve victory. Once you’ve cleared the terrace, you’ll have to loot the Heart of Fury and bring it back to Akama. Once you’ve brought the Heart of Fury back to Akama, you’ll be sent to Shattrath City, where you’ll speak with the Naaru A’dal in the center of the city in order to progress the attunement chain into its final section.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bouncing between raids