How to get Exalted with Stormwind in World of Warcraft

Stormwind City, the capital of the Human race in World of Warcraft, is one of the oldest and most legendary factions in all of WoW. Getting Exalted with Stormwind is necessary if you’re going for the Ambassador of the Alliance achievement, or if you’re attempting to purchase any Human mounts.

Thankfully, like most of WoW’s older factions, getting to Exalted rank with Stormwind is relatively easy and should take you just over a few hours if you’re willing to grind. Here’s how to quickly earn max reputation with the faction.

How to quickly gain reputation with Stormwind in WoW

The easiest way to get Exalted with Stormwind is by gaining reputation via dungeons while a Stormwind tabard is equipped. A Stormwind tabard can be purchased from Captain Lancy Revshon, the Stormwind Quartermaster. This NPC is located at coordinates [67, 72], just in front of the Gryphon’s Roost in Stormwind’s Trade District.

Many dungeons from The Burning Crusade and Wrath of the Lich King will yield reputation whenever a trash mob or boss is killed, so you can easily farm dungeons from those expansions quickly for a quick boost to your reputation.

The most efficient dungeons to farm for reputation are the Botanica, Magisters’ Terrace, and Utgarde Keep. These three dungeons yield more reputation than most other dungeons in the game, mostly thanks to their high-density mob count. Among those three, we recommend spamming Magisters’ Terrace to gain reputation quickly; it contains significant reputation gains, can be run at a blazing fast pace, and includes the chance for a potential mount drop as an added bonus.

You can complete all dungeons once per day on Heroic difficulty, and as many times as you want on Normal. The Heroic version of any instance will give more reputation than the Normal version, so be sure to do that first before grinding Normal runs.

Beyond gaining reputation from dungeon mobs, there are two dungeons in WoW that give reputation with Stormwind through quests: the Stockade and the Deadmines. It could benefit you to complete these two dungeons first before entering other reputation-heavy instances, although it’s entirely optional.

Reputation with Stormwind can also be gained by completing quests in Human-oriented zones such as the Elwynn Forest and Redridge Mountains, although you’ll have far more success grinding reputation via dungeons.

