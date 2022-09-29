How to Get to Utgarde Keep in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Utgarde Keep is the first dungeon many Wrath of the Lich King players will be able to access upon arriving in Northrend. Found in the easternmost Howling Fjord province, the vrykul stronghold typically suits players from levels 68 to 72. Utgarde Keep is among the shortest dungeons in the expansion as it only hosts three boss fights and waves of mostly undead type enemies.

Along with its normal mode, Utgarde Keep is also available to play on heroic difficultly, permitting level 80 players to return to the dungeon for more difficult opponents and better gear. Located in the middle of a massive citadel, the entry-level dungeon is fairly easy to find, though it will require players to clear some mobs before reaching the instance start.

This is where to find Utgarde Keep and the best ways to get to the dungeon.

How to Get to Utgarde Keep

Utgarde Keep is located in Howling Fjord, which is accessible to both Horde and Alliance players by either zeppelin or boat from the Undercity and Menethil Harbor. Once in Howling Fjord, players must only follow the road from either New Agamand or Valgarde to Utgarde Keep, which is located in the center of the zone and surrounded by bodies of water.

Image via Blizzard Activision

Once in Utgarde Keep players should look to avoid the Utgarde Pinnacle, which is a level 80 dungeon on the opposite side of the citadel. The path to the instance entrance is a straightforward shot once you enter through the main gate. While flying is almost certainly the easiest way to get into the dungeon, players on foot will have to clear out some mobs of enemies to make their way into Utgarde Keep. The exact coordinates of Utgarde Keep are Howling Fjord 58.09, 49.90.

As one of the easiest dungeons to reach and one of the most accessible dungeons for players fresh to Wrath of the Lich King, Utgarde Keep is an excellent place to grind levels and gear to get a head start on the rest of the expansive continent.