How to get Copper Coin of the Isles in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has drastically altered several systems in Blizzard’s long-standing MMO, most notably changing its professions system. Formerly a passive feature, professions are now much more similar to traditional class structures, requiring players to choose specializations, learning skills, and more.

Though Dragonflight has reinvented World of Warcraft’s profession system it has retained many of the beloved, traditional professions, including fishing. Fishing has always been a secondary profession that can be used to make a little extra gold on the side, but in the Dragon Isles, fishing has been lifted to a new height.

Unlike the old boots or red snappers players might have caught in Azeroth before, the Dragon Isles is teeming with treasures waiting to be found. Players have recorded catching Copper Coins of the Isles, a currency almost exclusive to fishers. If you are wondering what you can do with these coins and how to find more of them, look no further. This is everything you need to know about the Copper Coin of the Isles in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

How to find Copper Coin of the Isles in WoW Dragonflight

Fishing is extremely valuable as the profession can not only reward players with fish, but also assorted treasures. Copper Coins of the Isles can be found in almost any open water across the Dragon Isles, alongside Silver and Gold coins of the Isles as well.

These coins can be exchanged for valuable bags in the Ohn’ahran Plains, possibly containing gems, toys, rare fish, profession recipes, Awakened essences, and more potential rewards. Players can find the vendor in a cave near The Great Swog in the Ohn’ahran Plains.

The best way to find Copper Coins of the Isles is simply to fish in any open water area in the Dragon Isles. This also includes pools and ice fishing holes in the Azure Span by the Iskaara Tuskarr. The exact percentage drop rate for Copper coins of the Isles is unknown, but it is far more common than either Silver or Gold coins. Players can also slay Gigantic Thresher and Massive Thresher mobs found throughout the Dragon Isles for potential drops as well.