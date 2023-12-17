How to get and use the Forbidden Flounder in WoW Dragonflight

In World of Warcraft, all of the food you eat has a purpose: to heal you, buff you, and make sure you’re able to get back into combat effectively. However, there’s one piece of food that you can eat that will actively drain your health. Luckily, if you survive the consumption of it, you’ll be granted an achievement.

Here’s how you can get the Forbidden Flounder in WoW Dragonflight and successfully eat it in an effort to get the “Me Want Bite” achievement.

How to get a Forbidden Flounder in WoW Dragonflight

The Forbidden Flounder is a food item in WoW that was added to the game with one of its most recent raids, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. The Flounder itself drops off of one of the bosses in that raid: Magmorax. However, if you find yourself farming Aberrus and the Forbidden Flounder isn’t dropping for you, you can always purchase it off the Auction House, as it is a bind-on-equip item.

How to earn the Me Want Bite achievement in WoW

Eating the Forbidden Flounder before a battleground is a great way to cheese the system since you physically can’t die. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Me Want Bite achievement, you’ll need to eat the Forbidden Flounder in its entirety and survive the ordeal. Since the Forbidden Flounder is intended to kill you, you’ll have to find a way to keep your health bar up throughout the process of eating it.

The easiest way to get this achievement is to queue up for a battleground and eat the Forbidden Flounder once you get inside. Since your character physically cannot die before the official start of a battleground, you can eat the Forbidden Flounder in the waiting room where you and your team prepare for the battle.

Alternatively, you can eat the Flounder the old-fashioned way and bring a Healer aboard for the ride. Be warned, though: The Flounder will deal over 300 percent of your maximum health over the 20 seconds for which you’re eating it. You’re going to want a well-geared Healer to continuously funnel spells and buffs into you through your meal if you’re going to have a chance at earning the achievement this way.