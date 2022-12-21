How to get Ancient Vault Artifact in WoW Dragonflight and where to turn it in

Dragonflight has, just like any other World of Warcraft, introduced tons of new specialized currencies such as Bloody Tokens, Dragon Isles Supplies, Elemental Overflow, and Effigy Adornments. Aside from that, there are reputation tokens like Titan Relics, Tuskarr Relics, Dragon Isles Artifacts, and Centaur Hunting Trophies from Grand Hunts.

Starting with season one on Dec. 13, a new reputation token joined the wide arsenal of reputation tokens called Ancient Vault Artifact. Obtained from the first raid of Dragonflight, Vault of the Incarnates, Ancient Vault Artifacts are used to earn reputation with Dragonscale Expedition and Dragon Isles Supplies.

If you have some Ancient Vault Artifacts in your bags and you don’t know what to do with them, here’s a quick guide on what are Ancient Vault Artifacts, how to get them, and where to turn them in.

What is Ancient Vault Artifact and how can you get it in WoW Dragonflight?

Ancient Vault Artifact is a reputation token that drops from bosses and mobs in Vault of the Incarnates. You can turn artifacts to a specific mob in Valdrakken to earn 30 reputation with Dragonscale Expedition and 10 Dragon Isles Supplies. You can turn either one Ancient Vault Artifact or five. If you turn in five Ancient Vault Artifacts, you’ll get 150 Dragonscale Expedition reputation and 50 Dragon Isle Supplies.

The first time you bring Ancient Vault Artifacts to a designated NPC in Valdrakken to complete the quest ‘More Than a Prison?,’ you’ll earn 200 reputation with Dragonscale Expedition and 200 Dragon Isles Supplies. After completing that quest, there will be a repeatable quest called Vault Artifacts to turn in either one or five Ancient Vault Artifacts.

Where can your turn in Ancient Vault Artifact in WoW Dragonflight?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

You can turn Ancient Vault Artifacts to Lillian Brightmoon in Valdrakken. The mob is located at the coordinates 35.0 24.8.