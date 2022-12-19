How to get a Handful of Snowflakes in World of Warcraft

The Feast of Winter Veil has come to World of Warcraft, bringing limited-time achievements and items to the game for the holiday season. One of those items are Handfuls of Snowflakes, which are necessary for one of the achievements needed to complete the meta achievement “Merrymaker.”

Handfuls of Snowflakes can be used to create a localized snowstorm around a target, showering them in snowflakes.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

To get a Handful of Snowflakes, head to any inn in WoW and approach a Winter Reveler while the Winter Veil holiday is active. Use the /kiss command on a Winter Reveler to receive one of their gifts. Winter Revelers have a chance to give you three items: Mistletoe, Fresh Holly, and a Handful of Snowflakes.

You can only kiss Winter Revelers once per hour, meaning you can only grab a maximum of five Handfuls of Snowflakes every 60 minutes. Should you get Mistletoe or Fresh Holly from interacting with a Winter Reveler, you’ll have to wait until the debuff you receive from kissing one of them expires after one hour.

How to get the Let It Snow achievement in WoW

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Handfuls of Snowflakes are required to complete the achievement “Let It Snow,” for which you’ll need 10 charges of the item. To complete the Let It Snow achievement, you’ll have to use the Handful of Snowflakes on 10 different race/class combinations, each of which is specific to the WoW achievement.

The list of race/class combinations needed for the achievement is the same across both the Alliance and Horde versions.

Orc Death Knight

Human Warrior

Tauren Shaman

Night Elf Druid

Undead Rogue

Troll Hunter

Gnome Mage

Dwarf Paladin

Blood Elf Warlock

Draenei Priest

The achievement is easiest to complete in a PvP setting such as an epic battleground. There, you’ll find players of varying races and classes, and should bump into one of the necessary combinations for the achievement after some time.

Since the Let It Snow achievement was created in 2008, no current WoW race/class combinations from the Cataclysm expansion or beyond are listed.