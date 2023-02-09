How to get 3 sockets on your Elemental Lariat in WoW: Dragonflight

The Elemental Lariat is one of the strongest items in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Its passive effect, which causes you to randomly get a buff to a stat you’re boosting through a socketed gem, is incredibly desirable and gives players tons of agency when it comes to optimizing their character’s build through secondary stats.

Strengthening your character through socketed gems becomes even more intriguing once you realize that the Elemental Lariat can have up to three sockets on it. Here’s how to make the most out of your Elemental Lariat and make your necklace your character’s most valuable item in their loadout.

How to add more sockets to the Elemental Lariat

If you’ve got an Elemental Lariat in World of Warcraft and have seen players walking around with a version of the item that has three sockets for gems to be inserted, don’t worry, you haven’t missed the boat. Getting three sockets on your Lariat is incredibly easy, and there’s no item level requirement to maximize the item’s throughput potential via its sockets.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

To add additional sockets to your Elemental Lariat, you’ll have to purchase an item off the Auction House called a Tiered Medallion Setting. This item, which is created by players with the Jewelcrafting profession, allows you to add another socket to a Dragonflight necklace. You don’t need to go through the Crafting Order process to add extra sockets to your Elemental Lariat (or any necklace, for that matter). Tiered Medallion Settings can be purchased directly from the Auction House.

To add a second socket to your necklace, you’ll have to purchase a rank two Tiered Medallion Setting, while a third socket will require a rank three Tiered Medallion Setting. Buying both items should cost a little upwards of over 1,000 gold.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Once you have the two Tiered Medallion Settings, use the one that’s rank two on your Lariat first to add a second socket, then add a third socket using the rank three setting. Using them out-of-order will prevent you from getting the third socket; you’ll have to purchase another rank three Tiered Medallion Setting if you get the order wrong.

Once you apply the two Tiered Medallion Settings to your Elemental Lariat, you’ll have two free sockets to apply any gem of your choice.