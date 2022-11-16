World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion finally arrived on Nov. 28 and the pre-patches have brought a series of class changes, new interface systems, a new talent system, and tons more for all you WoW fanatics out there.

The second phase brought new dungeons and heroes, bolstering the already massive collection that WoW has. While these updates have been massive for the WoW sphere, players have been experiencing some issues with the pre-patch.

Players have been stuck on the Dragonflight loading screen with no way out, with the issue rearing its head every so often.

How do I fix my loading screen freezing in WoW’s Dragonflight expansion?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The last thing you want when your hopping into a game is to be stuck before you can even click your mouse. It’s a player’s worst nightmare and happens with a ton of different titles. Here’s how to fix your screen freezing in the loading men in World of Warcraft:

The battle.net website gives you a potential fix.

You’ll have to:

Reset your user interface, this will ensure any files you have aren’t corrupted.

Close applications that could potentially be conflicting with the game.

Troubleshoot any network issues.

Go into the repair tool so any damaged files will be repaired.

Make sure you check the WoW Twitter account before you do any of this just to make sure there aren’t any updates.

Also, check Realm Status to see if the servers are down.

That’s a simple and effective way of fixing this issue. If the problem persists, go to the Battle.net support website and follow the steps so you can lodge a complaint and hopefully, they will provide you with the assistance you require.

There you have it, with any luck you’ve made it into the WoW servers.