Dragonriding drake with the Infinite Scales customization roaring in front of the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
World of Warcraft

How to fix ‘WOW 51900319’ error in World of Warcraft

Fix the WOW51900319 error code in WoW and put an end to constant server disconnects.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: May 16, 2024 12:13 am

The WOW51900319 error code in World of Warcraft prevents players from logging into their account. This code comes attached to a message telling you that you were disconnected from the server in WoW.

Recommended Videos

I first encountered the WOW51900319 error after a content patch went live in WoW in May. This made me think that the error could be related to server outages. However, I soon realized I was only getting the WOW51900319 error on a specific character, meaning I could play with my alts on different servers.

How do you fix the WOW51900319 error in WoW?

The WOW51900319 error code in World of Warcraft.
This error code is so long that it could be someone’s phone number. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To fix the WOW51900319 in World of Warcraft, you need to install all pending Windows updates, including .NET Framework updates. While discussing this error in community forums, multiple users reported this as a working fix. The WOW51900319 also disappeared for me after installing the .NET Framework update.

Alternatively, you can try the following fixes to solve the WOW51900319 error in WoW:

  • Reset your modem/router.
  • Change your existing DNS addresses.
  • Scan and repair WoW’s game files.
  • Check WoW’s servers.

If WoW’s servers are down, then it’ll mean you’ll have to wait for them to come back online. When that happens, the WOW51900319 should resolve automatically.

What causes the WOW51900319 error in WoW?

Death Knight in a Wrath of the Lich King Zone standing.
All action is reaction. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

WOW51900319 occurs because of server outages in WoW. Generally, players receive different types of server-related errors whenever the game’s servers go down or when there’s maintenance, and WOW51900319 is one of them.

WOW51900319 is unique in that it can appear for some of your characters while you can play on other servers. This means the server where you’re getting this error might have an isolated incident, causing the WOW51900319.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article WoW Cataclysm Classic devs discuss changes coming to once-divisive expansion: ‘More accessible than ever’
Sinestra, the secret final boss of the Bastion of Twilight raid in WoW Cataclysm
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Cataclysm Classic devs discuss changes coming to once-divisive expansion: ‘More accessible than ever’
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 15, 2024
Read Article WoW devs say using player feedback from MoP Remix ‘possible’ for developing potential Mists Classic
A temple in the Jade Forest in WoW Mists of Pandaria
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW devs say using player feedback from MoP Remix ‘possible’ for developing potential Mists Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 15, 2024
Read Article How to start and complete Grand Hunts in WoW Dragonflight
Two Centaurs interacting with each other
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete Grand Hunts in WoW Dragonflight
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW Cataclysm Classic devs discuss changes coming to once-divisive expansion: ‘More accessible than ever’
Sinestra, the secret final boss of the Bastion of Twilight raid in WoW Cataclysm
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Cataclysm Classic devs discuss changes coming to once-divisive expansion: ‘More accessible than ever’
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 15, 2024
Read Article WoW devs say using player feedback from MoP Remix ‘possible’ for developing potential Mists Classic
A temple in the Jade Forest in WoW Mists of Pandaria
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW devs say using player feedback from MoP Remix ‘possible’ for developing potential Mists Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 15, 2024
Read Article How to start and complete Grand Hunts in WoW Dragonflight
Two Centaurs interacting with each other
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete Grand Hunts in WoW Dragonflight
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 15, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.