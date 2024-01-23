How to fix the ‘You have been disconnected from Blizzard Services’ error in WoW

Blizzard Services are World of Warcraft’s core. Most in-game features rely on them, and when you get the ‘You have been disconnected from Blizzard Services’ error in WoW, the features in question might stop working.

I first received this error while I was at the Auction House checking prices for raid supplies. I always read the chat during this process to keep an eye on potential deals on my server, and that’s when I saw the chat box spamming “You have been disconnected from Blizzard Services.” It was the only message in the chat box for a couple of minutes until everything returned to normal with the “You are now connected to Blizzard Services” message.

What does the ‘You are now connected to Blizzard services’ error mean in WoW?

Time to walk away from the global chat argument and enjoy the wilderness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The ‘You are now connected to Blizzard Services’ error in WoW appears when the developer’s servers go down. Blizzard’s servers for some services and the actual gameplay can be different, so you can continue playing even without access to some core features like the global chatroom.

The error usually appears during maintenance periods when the Blizzard devs purposefully take down some of their services to push through updates.

Fixing the ‘You are now connected to Blizzard Services’ error in WoW

The ultimate fix to the ‘You are now connected to Blizzard Services’ error is waiting. When Blizzard’s Services are operational again, you’ll receive a secondary message saying you were reconnected. However, you can also try alternative troubleshooting methods since this error may appear during network troubles.

1) Check WoW’s server status

Before applying any fixes, you should check WoW’s server status. If the servers are down, no single solution method will fix this error. In cases when the servers are operational but you still can’t access Blizzard’s Services, you can try the following fixes.

2) Disable all addons

Even the best addons for WoW can cause trouble at times. Outdated mods might interfere with your game’s connection to Blizzard’s Services, and disabling your mods is the quickest way to confirm whether that’s the case.

If the error gets fixed after turning off your mods, you’ll need to single out the offenders.

3) Restart your router and change DNS settings

A local connection problem isn’t a stranger to gamers, and a persistent one might disconnect you from Blizzard’s Services. Restarting your router and changing DNS settings are the easiest ways to troubleshoot your home network.