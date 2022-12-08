Coming from Shadowlands to Dragonflight, Blizzard Entertainment added a handful of achievements, pets, mounts, and rare bosses to spice up leveling in World of Warcraft and give the community a sense of progression. Besides that, completing different achievements like Adventurer of The Waking Shores can help you easily gear up and prepare for upcoming raids and Mythic+ dungeon runs.

Enekine the Voracious is a rare Elite that can be found in the Waking Shores. Unlike other rare elites that simply spawn at a preset location, you’ll need to summon Enekine the Voracious by killing nearby mobs, collecting a special item, and fishing this fiery worm out of the lava depths. This rare elite is also one of the super rares that can drop even 385 item level gear.

If you’re chasing some sweet loot or simply want to complete the Adventurer of The Waking Shores, here’s everything you need to know about Enekine the Voracious, including location, how to spawn it, and loot table.

Enekine the Voracious location in WoW Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Enekine the Voracious is a rare elite located in the Waking Shores at coordinates 21.60 64.78. This elite, unlike others, isn’t a simple kill-and-spawn elite. Instead, you’ll need to farm up a special item from mobs near Enekine the Voracious. After you gather enough materials, go back to 21.60 64.78. and spawn this fiery worm.

How to spawn Enekine the Voracious in WoW Dragonflight

To spawn Enekine the Voracious, you’ll need to kill Restless Lava elementals, Basalt Shells, and Lavaslurpers near the above-mentioned location to get Lava Spices. You can also buy Lava Spices from an auction house, but it will cost you at least 100,000 gold, depending on the server you’re on.

After you have your Lava Spices, go to 21.60 64.78. and start fishing in the lava pool. Not soon after, Enekine the Voracious will spawn and you can then kill it to get your sweet loot.

Enekine the Voracious loot table in WoW Dragonflight