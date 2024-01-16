After a full year of World of Warcraft Dragonflight and Dragonriding being only available on the Dragon Isles, you can finally soar the skies of the old world on the back of your favorite drakes. But how do you enable Dragonriding beyond the Dragon Isles?

For all of you just tuning into Dragonflight, Dragonriding is a unique form of flying that allows you to speed up and slow down your drake and achieve never-before-seen speeds in WoW. There are seven Dragonriding drakes available in Dragonflight, and I have no doubt more will come in the future. You also need to unlock different Dragonriding abilities by collecting glyphs across the Dragon Isles. It’s not mandatory, but it definitely comes in handy.

Here’s how you can enable Dragonriding outside the Dragon Isles in Dragonflight.

How to enable Dragonriding outside the Dragon Isles in WoW Dragonflight – Answered

Initially, you could only Dragonride in the Dragon Isles Zones. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

From what I’ve seen and tested, Dragonriding outside the Dragon Isles is automatically unlocked once the Patch 10.2.5 rolls out on Jan. 16, 2024. On the PTR, there are no quests or achievements to complete before you can take your Dragonriding drakes for a spin on Azertoh, Outlands, Draenor, and other expansion zones and continents.

You do need to unlock Dragonriding as a feature, and have flying unlocked in the zones you want to fly. I presume this shouldn’t be a problem, namely because most players have both Dragonriding and flying unlocked.

Can you Dragonride using regular mounts in WoW Dragonflight?

Unfortunately, no. You have to use only specialized Dragonriding mounts. Your old Dragonriding mounts will learn Dragonriding in the next WoW expansion, The War Within. In the upcoming expansion, Dragonriding will be known as dynamic flying, and it will, together with other major features like Warbands and Delves of The War Within, give WoW an entirely new look. Until then, Dragonriding across the old world will have to do.