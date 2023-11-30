How to complete the Right Food quest in WoW Dragonflight

Is this how growing plants in real life feel like?

The Right Food is a simple quest in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, but it’s also time-consuming. Not only will you spend time gathering the required materials, but a part of this quest will require you to wait for three days.

I’m mostly a quest hoarder, and if I have to wait for actual days to complete a quest, the chances are I’ll forget about it, and it’ll sit in my logs until I notice it. That wasn’t the case for the Right Food quest, as I was determined to clear out my logs on the same day, but then I realized I just couldn’t finish it.

How can you complete the Right Food quest in WoW Dragonflight?

The Right Food quest is bugged in WoW Dragonflight, and many players are reporting it as they get stuck on the last step.

After gathering all the required materials and completing the necessary steps, a timer for your compost will start. From that point onward, you’ll need to wait for three days. The bug triggers when players use the completed fertilizers on their plants when they’re online as their compost timer hits zero. If you do that, you’ll sadly need to make new fertilizers and wait three days again.

To finish this quest, you must be offline as the compost timer ends. Log in when your compost timer is completed, and then use your fertilizer.

When you finally complete this interaction successfully, you’ll also need to speak to the plant. I wouldn’t mind some dialogue options here since I didn’t appreciate waiting this long to complete this particular WoW quest.

The overlay does a terrible job of explaining this interaction, so WoW fans are writing this off as a strange bug. If you’re already waiting for another three days to complete this quest, you can also file a bug report to Blizzard.

Missing such an interaction wouldn’t matter in any other quest in the game, but considering there’s a three-day-long waiting time attached to this quest, this bug costs valuable time to players who are looking to max out their Dragonflight progression.