WoW devs fix controversial Dragonflight bug that bypasses daily loot lockout

World of Warcraft players take joy in different things, no matter if that’s farming herbs or speedrunning to max level but each and every player takes delight in gear progression. What’s more, some players love it to such an extent that they are willing to abuse bugs. Thankfully, Blizzard Entertainment addressed this issue and fixed it only a couple of hours later.

WoW players and streamers have found a bug that bypasses daily loot lockout. The bug includes rare spawns like Cinta the Forgotten, Windseeker Avash, and Drakewing that drop items around 370 item level. Normally, players would get a daily loot lockout for the rest of the day after killing that rare mob. But in Dragonflight, players could repeatedly farm these mobs and get plenty of loot.

Since this bug has been abused by streamers, the Blizzard devs caught onto it early and, thankfully, addressed it immediately. First, they shipped a temporary hotfix that disabled all loot and reputation generation from rare mobs on the Dragon Isles. Only a couple of hours later, the devs successfully fixed the bug, and the rares and their drops now work as expected.

Bearing in mind this bug clearly gave some players an edge over others, fixing this is a great move by Blizzard. Currently, there aren’t any similar bugs in the game, and, hopefully, it will stay that way.