How to complete Favor for Krazek in WoW Classic

The quest requires you to mine some ore, but being a miner isn't mandatory.
Published: Mar 3, 2024 04:30 pm
A gnome standing before Drywhisker Gorge in the Arathi Highlands in WoW Classic
Favor for Krazek is a tricky quest in World of Warcraft Classic that takes place over two zones and requires your character to be trained in a certain profession—Mining—in order to complete it traditionally. 

Although you pick up Favor for Krazek in Booty Bay, the entirety of the quest takes place in a far corner of the Arathi Highlands, meaning you’ll have to go all the way from the southern tip of the Eastern Kingdoms into dwarven lands up in the north if you want to farm the ore needed for the quest.  

Thankfully, there are ways to work around the quest’s requirements and complete it relatively quickly. Here are two methods on how to complete Favor for Krazek in WoW Classic

Favor for Krazek: WoW Classic quest guide

Favor for Krazek takes you to the Arathi Highlands to mine four pieces of Lesser Bloodstone Ore and bring them back to Krazek in Booty Bay

Favor for Krazek quest location, cave entrance location marked on an Arathi Highlands map in WoW Classic
The cave you need to enter is up in Drywhisker Gorge, marked above. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The cave where Lesser Bloodstone Ore is tucked away and relatively hard to find. The start of the path that leads to the entrance of the cave where you’re going to farm Lesser Bloodstone Ore is located at coordinates [80, 40] in the Arathi Highlands. The cave is secluded in the hills of Drywhisker Gorge, with the mouth of the cave being found at coordinates [82, 37]. The interior of the cave is filled with Drywhisker Kobolds, each of which ranges between levels 35-37. 

Lesser Bloodstone Ore can be mined once you’re inside the cave, assuming you have around 100 skill points in the Mining profession. 

A vein of Lesser Bloodstone Ore in WoW Classic in the Favor for Krazek quest
Lesser Bloodstone Ore looks like this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re not a Miner, don’t worry, as you can purchase Lesser Bloodstone Ore from the Auction House. They’re usually sold by players in stacks of four, too, making it really convenient when it’s time to complete the quest. One of the most popular ways to quickly knock this quest out is to run over to the neutral Auction House in Booty Bay and buy four pieces of Lesser Bloodstone Ore, then quickly run back to Krazek. 

