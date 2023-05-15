How to complete Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: Sarkareth quest in WoW Dragonflight

What to do if Ebyssian isn't present at the quest marker.

After defeating Scalecommander Sarkareth in WoW Dragonflight’s newest raid, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, you’ll be able to turn in a quest that concludes the sixth chapter of the Patch 10.1 campaign. The quest, which is aptly named Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: Sarkareth, tasks you with eliminating Sarkareth, and awards you an Enchanted Wyrm’s Shadowflame Crest for your efforts.

Although this worthwhile quest yields lucrative rewards, turning it in can prove to be a challenge in and of itself—especially since the game can occasionally point you in the wrong direction.

If you’re having trouble turning in the Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: Sarkareth quest, the solution to your problems may be easier than you think.

Can’t turn in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: Sarkareth to Ebyssian, solved

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although the map marker and quest text for “Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: Sarkareth” directs players to turn the quests in to Ebyssian at the Aberrus Approach, you’ll realize in some cases, Ebyssian will not be located where the quest directs you to go. Upon reaching the Aberrus Approach, you’ll be treated to an empty area with no NPC.

If this happens to you and Ebyssian is not present at the Aberrus Approach, you can turn in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: Sarkareth in Loamm, where Ebyssian will be waiting.

Despite the quest marker pointing you to the entrance of Aberrus, you’ll instead have to travel to the Niffen capital of Loamm in order to turn this quest in. Ebyssian can be found in Loamm, just in front of the city’s central building at coordinates [56.61, 56.73].

