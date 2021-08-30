Here's everything you need to know to enter the lair of Lady Vashj.

Serpentshrine Cavern is one of two new raids being added to World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic in the game’s second content phase. The fearsome lieutenant of the Burning Legion, Lady Vashj, awaits players at the end of the raid—as does a treasure trove filled with new items and Tier Five loot pieces.

But to enter Serpentshrine Cavern and lay claim to all of the precious treasures within, you’ll have to first be attuned to the instance. Like many other dungeons and raids in The Burning Crusade, attunement to Serpentshrine Cavern is a necessary mechanic for all players looking to even get into the raid, let alone complete it.

In traditional attunement fashion, you’ll have to complete a lengthy quest chain that involves a trek all across Outland to acquire the key that allows you inside Serpentshrine Cavern. Here’s how to attune to Serpentshrine Cavern in WoW: TBC Classic.

The Slave Pens

To start the attunement process, begin the Slave Pens dungeon on Heroic difficulty. You must be level 70 to initiate the attunement chain, so make sure you’re leveled up before heading into the Slave Pens. Once inside the instance, clear the dungeon all the way up to the first boss, Mennu the Betrayer. After clearing the first boss, you’ll find an NPC named Skar’this the Heretic. He’ll give you a quest called “The Cudgel of Kar’Desh,” which will require you to find two signets in Outland. One of them should be relatively easy to acquire, while the other should take a bit more effort.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Acquiring the first signet

After accepting Skar’this’ quest, the first signet you should attempt to track down is the Blazing Signet in Karazhan. This portion of the attunement process is by far the lengthiest, but getting it out of the way early makes the rest of the ride relatively straightforward. The first step in claiming the Blazing Signet is to reach the Honored standing with the Violet Eye. Violet Eye reputation can be earned over time by killing enemies and bosses inside the Karazhan raid. Keep in mind that to enter Karazhan, you must be attuned to the raid. Once Honored with the Violet Eye, pick up the quest “Medivh’s Journal” from Archmage Alturus outside Karazhan. This quest will begin a linear chain that eventually leads you across different zones and into several dungeons and raids across Outland and Azeroth. Halfway down the linear quest chain, the quest “Kalynna’s Request” will bring you to Sethekk Halls and the Shattered Halls. Complete the two dungeons and loot the necessary items from the final bosses. Return to Kalynna and accept the final quest required for the chain, “Nightbane.” Head into the Karazhan raid to summon Nightbane and loot the Blazing Signet from the dragon’s corpse.

Finding the second signet

The second signet is far easier to acquire since you’ll only need to complete the Gruul’s Lair raid to find it. Head to Gruul’s Lair in the Blade’s Edge Mountains with your raid group, defeat the Gruul, the final boss of the instance, and loot the Earthen Signet from his corpse.

Returning to the Slave Pens