How to access the WoW Dragonflight expansion trial

The way to the Dragon Isles is open for all.

Blizzard Entertainment is offering up a trial of the newest World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight. Any new or returning players can venture to the Dragon Isles and try out all of the features the expansion has to offer, including the new Evoker class, Dragonriding, as well as the entirety of the expansion’s questing campaign.

Players who jump into the Dragonflight trial will not be able to progress past level 60 (the max level is 70), although any experience you gain during the trial will be banked and eventually applied to your character if you decide to purchase the expansion.

Currently, all versions of Dragonflight are on sale in the Blizzard store until May 15, but you can still give its new features a shot for free until June 4.

Do I need a WoW subscription to play the Dragonflight free trial?

While the expansion itself is free-to-play temporarily, you’ll still need to have an active WoW subscription to take part in the Dragonflight trial. Having either an active subscription or a set amount of game time will be serviceable for the Dragonflight trial. Regardless, you won’t be able to play the trial without an active sub.

Still, the ongoing trial does give players an opportunity to bypass the cost of the expansion, which is normally $49.99, although its base price has been cut down to $29.99 in concordance with the expansion trial.

When does the Dragonflight trial end?

The Dragonflight expansion trial will last until June 4, giving players a full month to try out the game and explore the Dragon Isles for themselves. While there’s plenty of time to dive into the newest version of WoW, the sale on the expansion will only last until May 15.

If you’ve never played WoW before, you’ll have to purchase the game and level your character up to level 58. Only at that point will you be able to unlock the Dragonflight questline and start making your way to the Dragon Isles.

WoW Dragonflight will be free-to-play from now until June 4.