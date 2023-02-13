How one WoW player remarkably reached max level in Exile’s Reach

Some World of Warcraft players are highly creative individuals that even after 20 years of playing the game find new and unique approaches to simple actions like leveling. This time around we bring you the story of Chico, a Monk who started their adventures at Exile’s Reach and stayed until their mission to level up to max level was completed.

While on Exile’s Reach—the starting zone for all beginner players that slowly introduces you to questing, specializations, and other treats of the game—Chico’s primary source of experience was pet battle quests. The hero in our story completed 200 of these account-wide quests. In total, this took 200 days. When completing the quest, Chico would use level 25 Chrominius’ Arcane Explosion to ensure a clean win without any struggles.

Image via u/Cheatcho

Chico also discussed in their post on WoW’s subreddit why they set out on this quest.

“Because it’s the ultimate solo player way to level a character. You never leave the ship. You never defeat another player, dungeon boss or even group with anyone else. You never die. And because I consider doing it fun. You can also do this if you hate leveling a specific class/spec but you want it at max level. Leveling from 60 to 70 takes about 60 irl days and takes about 5 minute per day if you have 1 character at any level parked at each of the pet battle trainers,” Chico explained.

Related: One iconic WoW dungeon can be traced back to a mystical school in Europe

Image via u/Cheatcho

For all those considering following Chico’s ways, it’s worth noting there are no mailboxes on the island. In fact, mailboxes don’t work at all on the island, and players on Exile’s Reach can only use the mobile auction house with Neutral Pandarens to buy goods.