Getting the best gear from WoW’s Great Vault may be harder in Dragonflight season 3

The Great Vault is one of the only sources in World of Warcraft where good gear is almost guaranteed—especially in the early portions of a season. But in Dragonflight season three, that near-guaranteed promise of good gear in your vault is going to be harder to earn.

Getting gear on the Myth upgrade track currently requires you to complete Mythic+ dungeons at keystone level 16. But in season three, Myth gear will be a reward in the Great Vault for players who complete dungeons at level 18 and up, according to a recent data mine from WoW coverage site Wowhead.

We've datamined the items levels for Season 3 of Mythic+ and players should now need to complete +18s to get Myth track gear out of the Great Vault.#Dragonflight #Warcraft https://t.co/JqlExJMslS pic.twitter.com/40S9qIBrXL — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) September 11, 2023

In season three, every Mythic+ dungeon from level seven to 17 will award gear on the Hero track at the end of the week. Only by completing Mythic+ dungeons at keystone levels 18 and higher will Great Vault gear be on the Myth track.

While this change is definitely a bummer for players who love to gear up in the early season as fast as possible, it could make the gearing process play out on a more reasonable curve in season three. This current season, players had most of their gear upgraded to a near-ceiling item level within the first three to four resets. Now, with the barrier for getting the best possible gear being a bit tougher, it’s likely we won’t see the average Mythic+ player in possession of fully kitted-out Myth gear until the eighth or ninth week of the season.

Furthermore, the maximum item level for Great Vault gear will be 483, according to Wowhead. That gear will be classified as “Myth 2/4” for upgrading purposes, meaning the likely top item level in the game next season will be 489 once that gear is fully upgraded with Shadowflame Crests.

Of course, all of this information is subject to change between now and the launch of Dragonflight season three later this year. Patch 10.2 has no official release date at this time, but players can expect it to go live at some point before the end of 2023.

