Full Ruby Life Pools Mythic+ dungeon guide: entrance, bosses, trash mobs, loot, and achievements

With the release of World of Warcraft Dragonflight, Blizzard Entertainment launched eight new dungeons—Ruby Life Pools, Brackenhide Hollow, the Nokhud Offensive, Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr, Neltharus, the Azure Vault, Halls of Infusion, and Algeth’ar Academy. Despite all these dungeons being available on Mythic difficulty, not all of them are in the Mythic+ dungeon pool for season one. Instead, season one Mythic+ dungeon pool includes dungeons from older expansions like Mists of Pandaria, Warlords of Draenor, and Legion.

One of the newly added dungeons that found itself on the list of Mythic+ dungeons for season one is Ruby Life Pools. Incredibly overtuned at the release of season one on Dec. 13, Ruby Life Pools was a nightmare for any Mythic+ fan, especially healers. Ruby Life Pools is located in the Waking Shores, just outside Ruby Lifepools.

Since Ruby Life Pools is difficult even for the Mythic+ veterans that have been running for years now, here’s an in-depth guide on Ruby Life Pools, including instance entrance, bosses, trash mobs between the bosses, loot, and achievements.

Ruby Life Pools entrance in WoW Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Ruby Life Pools is a dungeon located in the Waking Shores, just outside Ruby Lifepools. The entrance to the dungeon can be found at the very bottom at the coordinates 60.00 75.77. Remember to change the dungeon difficulty to Mythic before you enter the instance.

Abilities and strategy for trash mobs leading to Melidrussa Chillworn

Trash mob name Ability Strategy Flashfrost Chillweavers Ice Shield: Fortifies an ice shield around the targeted ally every three seconds for six seconds. The shield absorbs 117727 damage per application and gives immunity to crowd control effects. Max of three applications. Interrupt the cast with interrupts, move the boss, or dispel the buff after the channel. Flashfrost Earthshapers Tectonic Slam: Inflicts 30859 Nature damage to enemies within zero yards of the caster. Interrupt the cast. Defiler Draghar Steel Barrage: A flurry of strikes inflicts 57310 Physical damage to the current enemy target every 0.5 seconds for three seconds. Each strike that lands creates a Molten Steel fragment.

Blazing Rush: Rushes to an enemy target in a whirl of steel, inflicting 77148 Physical damage to all enemies in the path of this ability.Enemies damaged by this ability bleed for 15430 Physical damage every second for six secpnds. Use your defensive if you’re a tank or heal the tank heavily if you’re a healer.









Position away from the charged attack. Primal Terrasentry Stone Missile: Inflicts 66126 Nature damage to enemies within zero yards of the missile’s impact and knocks them back. Dodge this ability. Primal Juggernaut Crushing Smash: Inflicts 147682 Physical damage to the current enemy target.

Excavating Blast: Inflicts 110211 Nature damage to enemies within zero yards of the impact and knocks them back. Use defensive cooldowns or just heal through the damage.

Dodge this ability.

Melidrussa Chillworn abilities and strategy

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ability Strategy Hailbombs: Melidrussa causes a detonation of primal frost energy that inflicts 26451 Frost damage to all players and launches Hailbombs at them. These explode in a blast of chilling ice if contacted by a player, inflicting 110211 Frost damage to that player. Dodge this ability. Chillstorm: Melidrussa summons a growing storm of frost at a player’s location that pulls players towards the center. Every second, the storm inflicts 9919 Frost damage to all players and an additional 33063 Frost damage to players standing within it. After six seconds the storm explodes, inflicting 26451 Frost damage to all players and pushing them away. If you’re affected by this spell, run away from a big spawned circle. Frigid Shard: Melidrussa launches a shard of ice that inflicts 44084 Frost damage to her current player target. Use your defensive if you’re a tank or heal the tank heavily if you’re a healer. Awaken Whelps: Melidrussa calls upon her Infused Whelps to join the fight. This happens when the boss reaches 66 percent and 33 percent HP, respectively. Cold Claws: Infused Whelps attack their target with frost-infused claws, inflicting 35267 Frost damage and applying Primal Chill. Gather the whelps in the middle of the room, CC them, and AoE them down. Interrupt or dispel after the cast. Frost Overload: Melidrussa channels primal frost energy for 24 seconds. While channeling, she inflicts 20940 Frost damage every two seconds to all players. This happens when Melidrussa summons the whelps. So, you should focus Melidrussa’s shield first before focusing on the whelps. This is a great moment to pop your DPS cooldowns. Primal Chill: Primal Chill reduces the player’s movement speed by six percent per application. Upon reaching eight applications, the player’s body is overloaded with primal frost energy and Frozen Solid. Dispel whenever the dispel ability is not on a cooldown.

Abilities and strategy for trash mobs leading to Kokia Blazehoof

Trash mob name Ability Strategy Primalist Cinderweaver Cinderbolt: Inflicts 30859 Fire damage.

Burning Ambition: A reckless infusion of fire magic that increases Haste by 50 percent, but also increases all damage taken by 25 percent. Interrupt the cast.



Don’t interrupt the cast and nuke these trash mobs whenever you see they have Burning Ambition buff. Primalist Flamedance Blaze of Glory: Become an unstoppable whirlwind of flame, inflicting 26451 Fire damage every second to players within zero yards, and launching a volley of embers that inflict 52901 Fire damage to any players hit. Lasts eight seconds, then kills the caster. Flame Dance: Strike the target for 17634 Fire damage every second for four seconds, then blast all players with flames that inflict 39676 Fire damage. Purge the shield or wait for the cast to end to finish off the mob.













Use hard CC or defensive cooldowns if you lack CC or mistime the CC. Scorchling Burning Touch: Inflicts 6613 Fire damage every two seconds for 10 seconds. Dispel whenever the dispel ability is not on a cooldown. Blazebound Destroyer Burnout: When its health is depleted, the caster goes out with a bang, inflicting 143274 Fire damage to players within zero yards.

Inferno: Inflicts 26451 Fire damage to players within zero yards, plus an additional 13225 Fire damage every two seconds for six seconds.

Living Bomb: Inflicts 15430 Fire damage every two seconds for six seconds. Upon expiration, inflicts 33063 Fire damage to players and primalists within zero yards and knocks them into the air.

Summon Scorchlings: Summon Scorchlings to attack an enemy. Use defensive cooldowns or just heal through the damage.

Use defensive cooldowns or just heal through the damage. Dispel whenever the dispel ability is not on a cooldown.

Use defensive cooldowns or just heal through the damage.



Gather the mobs in one spot and AoE them down. Flamegullet Fire Maw: Tear into the target with fiery fangs, inflicting 88169 Physical damage and 44084 Fire damage, plus an additional 17634 Fire damage every second for 10 seconds.

Flame Breath: Breath flames in the direction of a random player within zero yards, inflicting 52901 Fire damage to players in a cone in front of the caster every second for three seconds.

Molten Blood: While below 50 percent health, the caster oozes burning blood that inflicts 2204 Fire damage to players within zero yards every two seconds. Damage is increased by 80 percent with each cast. Use defensive cooldowns or just heal through the damage.

Watch the drake and dodge the spell.



Pop your DPS cooldowns and finish the mob off before it gets a lot of stacks of this. Thunderhead Rolling Thunder: Infuse random players with lightning, inflicting 11021 Nature damage every second for eight seconds. Upon expiration or removal, lightning explodes from the target’s location, inflicting 22042 Nature damage to all players within zero yards.

Storm Breath: Breath flames in the direction of a random player within zero yards, inflicting 52901 Fire damage to players in a cone in front of the caster every second for three seconds.

Thunder Jaw: Tear into the target with thundering fangs, inflicting 88169 Physical damage, plus 66126 Nature damage and knocking them back. Dispel whenever the dispel ability is not on a cooldown.







Watch the drake and dodge the spell.



Use your defensive if you’re a tank or heal the tank heavily if you’re a healer.

Kokia Blazehoof abilities and strategy

Ability Strategy Ritual of Blazebinding: Upon reaching 100 energy, Kokia summons a Blazebound Firestorm near a player’s location, searing players within zero yards for 99190 Fire damage. Run out of the big circle on the ground. Blazebound FirestormBurnout: When its health is depleted, the Blazebound Firestorm goes out with a bang, inflicting 143274 Fire damage to players within zero yards. Roaring Blaze: The Blazebound Firestorm blasts all players with flames, inflicting 35267 Fire damage.Inferno: The Blazebound Firestorm radiates flames that inflict 35267 Fire damage to all players, plus an additional 17634 Fire damage every two seconds for six seconds. Focus the add when it spawns. Move away from the mob when you kill it.

Kick or interrupt the cast.

Kill the add as soon as possible to reduce the damage taken. Molten Boulder: Kokia slams a molten boulder into the ground in front of her, inflicting 88169 Fire damage to any player it touches, knocking them back and stunning them for three seconds. The boulder rolls forward up to 40 yards and then explodes, inflicting 132253 damage to players within zero yards. Dodge this ability. Searing Blows: Kokia strikes her target four times over three seconds, inflicting 100 percent weapon damage and applying Searing Wounds with each strike. Use your defensive if you’re a tank or heal the tank heavily if you’re a healer.

Abilities and strategy for trash mobs leading to Kyrakka and Erkhart Stormvein

Trash mob name Ability Strategy Primal Thundercloud Crackling Detonation: The Primal Thundercloud blitzes towards a targeted location, inflicting 44085 Nature damage to players within zero yards.

Tempest Barrier: Shrouds the caster in an elemental shield equal to 65 percent of their total health. Dodge this ability.











Purge the shield. Storm Warrior Thunderclap: Inflicts 8817 Nature damage to enemies within zero yards, reducing haste by 10 percent and reducing movement speed by 20 percent for six seconds. Move away from the mob or heal through this. Flame Channeler Burning Veins: The Flame Channeler sets themselves ablaze, increasing haste by 50 percent but additionally suffering 24246 Fire damage every second for nine seconds.

Flashfire: The Flame Channeler ignites a player for six seconds, inflicting 22042 Fire damage to players within zero yards of the channel target every second., healing the caster by (300 / 100) percent of damage done. Kick or interrupt the cast.











Don’t kick this if you see the mob casting it. Tempest Channeler Lightning Storm: Conjures a localized thundercloud, inflicting 11021 Nature damage every half-second for five seconds.

Summon Primal Thundercloud: Summons a Primal Thundercloud to aid the caster in combat.

Thunder Bolt: The Tempest Channeler calls thunder down upon their target, inflicting 24247 Nature damage. Use defensive cooldowns.









Gather the mobs and AoE them down.





Interrupt or kick this ability. High Channeler Ryvati Lightning Storm: Conjures a localized thundercloud, inflicting 11021 Nature damage every half-second for five seconds.

Summon Primal Thundercloud: Summons a Primal Thundercloud to aid the caster in combat.

Shock Blast: Blasts their target with storm energy, inflicting 24247 Nature damage plus an additional 6613 Nature damage every second for eight seconds.

Tempest Stormshield: Conjures a barrier out of storm magic, absorbing 18112 damage plus consuming any remaining Tempest Barrier nearby to increase this amount. Upon expiration, any remaining damage in the absorb shield detonates, inflicting Nature damage plus additional Nature damage over time to enemies within zero yards. Use defensive cooldowns.









Gather the mobs and AoE them down.





Interrupt or kick this ability.











Kill as many Primal Thunderclouds as you can to reduce shield power. Focus on breaking the shield to avoid the group-wide explosion after it expires.

Kyrakka And Erkhart Stormvein abilities and strategy

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Kyrakka

Ability Strategy Infernocore: Kyrakka’s Roaring Firebreath and Flamespit ignite targets, inflicting 2204 Fire damage every half-second for three seconds. This effect stacks. Upon removal these flames explode inflicting 14327 Fire damage to players within zero yards, creating a pool of Flaming Embers nearby for each stack. Dispel when dispellable and dodge the swirlies on the floor to avoid getting this debuff again. Flamespit: Kyrakka spits a gout of fire, inflicting 22043 Fire damage to targeted players, applying Infernocore to affected players. Run to the edge of the platform and use a defensive. Roaring Firebreath: Kyrakka forges flames in a frontal direction, tempering targets for 11021 Fire damage every second for six seconds, applying Infernocore to affected players. Dodge this ability.

Erkhart Stormvein

Ability Strategy Winds of Change: Erkhart conjures a localized hurricane, inflicting 2204 Nature damage every second for five seconds, directionally pushing players and Kyrakka’s Flaming Embers. Stay away from the edges of the platform and run toward the center when the winds start to blow. Interrupting Cloudburst: Erkhart conjures a massive torrent, inflicting 22043 Nature damage to all players and interrupting casts for four seconds. Stop all casts before the spell goes off and use defensive cooldowns. Stormslam: Erkhart delivers a massive blow to a player, inflicting 110211 Physical damage and 66137 Nature damage, additionally increasing Nature damage taken by 100 percent for 30 seconds. This effect stacks. Healers should dispel this immediately and tanks should use their defensive cooldowns.

Ruby Life Pools loot table

Slot Item Staff Chillworn’s Infusion Staff Leather hands Subjugator’s Chilling Grips Mail legs Egg Tender’s Leggings Plate feet Scaleguard’s Stalwart Greatboots One-hand mace Havoc Crusher Off-hand Kokia’s Burnout Rod Mail head Blazebound Lieutenant’s Helm Back Fireproof Drape Leather chest Invader’s Firestorm Chestguard Two-hand axe Backdraft Cleaver One-hand dagger Skyferno Rondel Off-hand Drake Rider’s Stecktarge Leather head Crown of Roaring Storms Plate chest Breastplate of Soaring Terror Mail hands Galerattle Gauntlets Cloth waist Sky Saddle Cord Cloth legs Wind Soarer’s Breeches Two-hand axe Backdraft Cleaver One-hand Skyferno Rondel Off-hand Drake Rider’s Stecktarge Leather head Crown of Roaring Storms Plate chest Breastplate of Soaring Terror Mail hands Galerattle Gauntlets Cloth waist Sky Saddle Cord Cloth legs Wind Soarer’s Breeches Trinket Ruby Whelp Shell Trinket Blazebinder’s Hoof Trinket Kyrakka’s Searing Embers

Ruby Life Pools achievements