Full list of Winter Veil quests in WoW Dragonflight

There’s nothing better to get you in the spirit of Christmas than completing a long list of World of Warcraft Feast of Winter Veil quests.
Winter Veil quests vary with some sending you to open up your Christmas gifts, while others send you out to seek out and deal with The Greench world boss. This should definitely keep you busy between your Mythic+ runs.
Here’s the full list of Winter Veil quests in Dragonflight.
List of all Horde Winter Veil quests in WoW Dragonflight
- You’re a Mean One… — starts with Kaymard Copperpinch in Orgrimmar, next to the auction house at coordinates 52, 77
- A Smokywood Pastures’ Thank You! — starts with Kaymard Copperpinch in Orgrimmar, next to the auction house at coordinates 52, 77
- Great-father Winter is Here! — starts with Kaymard Copperpinch in Orgrimmar, next to the auction house at coordinates 52, 77 (you can also get it in Thunder Bluff, Thunder Bluff, and your Garrison)
- Treats for Great-father Winter — starts with Great-father Winter next to the big tree in front of Grommash Hold at coordinates 58, 78
- The Reason for the Season — starts with Furmund in Valley of Strength in Orgrimmar, next to Grommash Hold at coordinates 52, 71
- The Feast of Winter Veil — starts with Sagorne Creststrider in the Valley of Wisdom in Orgrimmar at coordinates 40, 47
- Christmas present quests — happening under Greatfather Winter’s tree in Orgrimmar next to the big tree in front of Grommash Hold at coordinates 58, 78 from Dec. 25
List of all Alliance Winter Veil quests in WoW Dragonflight
- You’re a Mean One… — starts with Wulmort Jinglepocket in Ironforge, in front of the bank at coordinates 33, 67
- A Smokywood Pastures’ Thank You! — starts with Wulmort Jinglepocket in Ironforge, in front of the bank at coordinates 33, 67
- Great-father Winter is Here! — starts with Wulmort Jinglepocket in Ironforge, in front of the bank at coordinates 33, 67 (you can also get it in Stormwind, Exodar, and your Garrison)
- Treats for Great-father Winter — starts with Great-father Winter next to the big tree in front of the bank at coordinates 32,64
- The Reason for the Season — starts with Goli Krumn in the Commons area, next to the big snow globe at coordinates 30, 60
- The Feast of Winter Veil — starts with Historian Karnik in Hall of Exploration in Orgrimmar at coordinates 77, 11
- Christmas present quests — happening under Greatfather Winter’s tree in front of the bank at coordinates 32,64