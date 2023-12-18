Full list of Winter Veil quests in WoW Dragonflight

Here's the list of all your Christmas errands in Dragonflight.

There’s nothing better to get you in the spirit of Christmas than completing a long list of World of Warcraft Feast of Winter Veil quests.

Winter Veil quests vary with some sending you to open up your Christmas gifts, while others send you out to seek out and deal with The Greench world boss. This should definitely keep you busy between your Mythic+ runs.

Here’s the full list of Winter Veil quests in Dragonflight.

List of all Horde Winter Veil quests in WoW Dragonflight

You can open your Christmas presents starting Dec. 25. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’re a Mean One… — starts with Kaymard Copperpinch in Orgrimmar, next to the auction house at coordinates 52, 77 A Smokywood Pastures’ Thank You! — starts with Kaymard Copperpinch in Orgrimmar, next to the auction house at coordinates 52, 77

— starts with Kaymard Copperpinch in Orgrimmar, next to the auction house at coordinates 52, 77 Great-father Winter is Here! — starts with Kaymard Copperpinch in Orgrimmar, next to the auction house at coordinates 52, 77 (you can also get it in Thunder Bluff, Thunder Bluff, and your Garrison)

— starts with Kaymard Copperpinch in Orgrimmar, next to the auction house at coordinates 52, 77 (you can also get it in Thunder Bluff, Thunder Bluff, and your Garrison) Treats for Great-father Winter — starts with Great-father Winter next to the big tree in front of Grommash Hold at coordinates 58, 78

— starts with Great-father Winter next to the big tree in front of Grommash Hold at coordinates 58, 78 The Reason for the Season — starts with Furmund in Valley of Strength in Orgrimmar, next to Grommash Hold at coordinates 52, 71 The Feast of Winter Veil — starts with Sagorne Creststrider in the Valley of Wisdom in Orgrimmar at coordinates 40, 47

— starts with Furmund in Valley of Strength in Orgrimmar, next to Grommash Hold at coordinates 52, 71 Christmas present quests — happening under Greatfather Winter’s tree in Orgrimmar next to the big tree in front of Grommash Hold at coordinates 58, 78 from Dec. 25

List of all Alliance Winter Veil quests in WoW Dragonflight