Final WoW Dragonflight Legacies short provides more to Dracthyr origin story

The third and final installment of the World of Warcraft Dragonflight shorts released today as the lore-filled interaction between Emberthal and Nozdormu concluded.

In the second short video, fans learned more about Neltharion’s past and how it’s tied to Emberthal and the Dracthyr before Nozdormu admitted that he needed Emberthal’s help in his search for more truth about history.

Nozdormu works with Emberthal to recall his past and how he ended up frozen in time for so long. Emberthal’s memories begin with Neltharion controlling his army using a powerful artifact, but during a battle with the primalists, that source of control breaks.

Initially unaware of how the battle is ultimately won by the Dracthyr, the two find out that Neltharion used some questionable means to take out the primalists.

“So, brother, this is what you hid from us: the moment you fell from grace,” Nozdormu said. “In his desperation, he turned to the deepest evil—the power of the olds gods.”

While the battle was won, Neltharion’s morales had been corrupted and now that he didn’t have control of his army, he froze them because he feared what they could turn into given free will.

Now that Emberthal and other Dracthyr are free, the Dragon Isles are a place of hope and new stories to be told. Emberthal notes that they will need to be prepared to battle enemies like Raszageth and the Primalists, however, setting the table for the WoW expansion set to launch at the end of the month.