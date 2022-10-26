Blizzard prefaces the release of WoW Dragonflight with a new major lore character

World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight pre-patch, with HUD UI changes, updated talent system, and Rated Solo Shuffle, went live on Oct. 25. To mark the beginning of a new era as we finally leave the infamous expansion of Shadowlands behind us, Blizzard Entertainment published the promised Dragonflight Legacies: Chapter One introducing a new major lore character that will surely play a huge role in the upcoming expansion.

In the Legacies video, we see Nozdormu—the Bronze Dragonflight—entering a ruined building, where he meets a dragonkin hiding in the shadows. As the dragon-like creature grows wary of the stranger’s visit, Nozdormu invites the creature to share its latest memories before the entirety of Dragon Isles has been woken up. In these vague memories, the dragonkin remembers Neltharion and the entire race of Dracthyr serving him.

Once the mysterious Dracthyr finishes recollecting distant memories, Nozdormu shares his origins story that begins with Proto-drakes, Galakrond, and their ultimate victory over the father of all drakes. Then he continues by explaining how the Titans bestowed the gift upon them and transformed them into the Dragon Aspects.

As Nozdormu concludes his story, the Dracthyr wonders why Nozdormu shared this, and he replies: “You will play a part in the events to come and you will have to make a difficult choice.”

From the subtitles featured in the video, we learn that the Dracthyr in question is Scalecommander Emberthal. During the golden era of Dracthyr, she was the right hand of their maker, Neltharion.

Known as the leading figure in the Dracthyr community, the former servant of Neltharion will play a huge role in the upcoming expansion of Dragonflight. Since we learn from the video the Scalecommander will face making a challenging decision, we can only assume Neltharion—her previous leader—will return at some point in the expansion, and she will be a deciding factor when it comes to destroying him.

Dragonflight launches on Nov. 28.