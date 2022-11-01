Blizzard unloads more Dragonflight lore with latest animated short

Just a taste of what the Dragon Isles have in store.

World of Warcraft fans got a better glimpse into the world of the Dragon Isles today when Blizzard released its second animated short in a series dedicated to expanding lore for WoW’s upcoming expansion Dragonflight.

The five-minute video starts with Nozdormu speaking to Emberthal, who is a current Dracthyr commander, and Nozdormu begins to tell a story that details a little bit of Dracthyr history.

“The desire of power carries peril,” Nozdormu said before beginning his tale.

He continued to give a rundown of how the powerful aspects of the Dragon Isles grouped together to help protect the world, but the group was betrayed by Neltharion during a war with invading demons. Neltharion then took the name Deathwing, which became a raid boss in the expansion Cataclysm.

“We could not foresee this betrayal,” he said. “For we simply did not want to believe.”

While many players already know about this history lesson, it leads to a revelation about what exactly Nozdormu is doing with Emberthal. And, of course, it leaves fans with a little bit of a cliffhanger for the next part of the series.

Blizzard released the first chapter of the short series about a week ago and will come out with more ahead of the expansion’s launch later this month.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight is set to launch globally on Nov. 28, and players can already get ready by participating in the pre-patch expansion. While Dracthyr are not yet available as a playable race, they will be unlocked for all players during the second phase of the pre-patch, which begins on Nov. 15. The dragonkin race is the only one that can be used to play the game’s latest hero class Evoker, which has healing and ranged DPS specializations.