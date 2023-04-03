Echo carry MDI dominance into WoW Dragonflight with org’s fourth consecutive tournament win

Find us an org competing in WoW right now that's hotter than Echo. We'll wait.

Is there even a question as to who is the best WoW team in the world right now? If you had any doubts, Echo is continuing to silence them, as the organization won its fourth consecutive Mythic Dungeon International today.

It was also the sixth consecutive for the team’s lineup, which won events under the Method EU and Wunderbar banners in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Echo won two series against Mandatory on Championship Sunday to clinch the MDI, securing a perfect sweep of the event that saw them win eight consecutive series dating back to group play.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

With today’s MDI Global Finals win over Mandatory, Echo have cemented themselves as the team to beat at the top of this expansion. After finishing Shadowlands strong in both the MDI and the Race to World First, Echo have brought their PvE dominance over to the next expansion. Today’s win caps off the first season of Dragonflight with a clean sweep, as the team has put the victory stamp on both of the season’s major PvE events.

“This time around, every team was incredible,” Echo DPS Meeres said after his team’s victory on the event’s official broadcast.

“I was really surprised by so many teams. I think everyone played really insane, the dungeons were really hard. Overall, every team had some mess-ups here or there that they had to pick up. It was probably the most intense MDI so far for me personally.”

Related: WoW pros begin pivot towards extra-DPS comps in high Mythic+ keys

Echo faced a trip to the lower bracket (or outright elimination) in four of their final five series this MDI. The closest the team came to falling to the lower bracket came yesterday when Cheese had them on the ropes in a decisive Algeth’ar Academy map. Echo fell behind in that map by a 19-second margin just before Cheese wiped to the dungeon’s final boss.

🚨ECHO REVEALS NEW STRATEGY🚨



Echo save a new route for the Grand Finals, and they are blazing to match point in a 17 minute HOV! pic.twitter.com/44QJynGmvD — WoW Esports (@WoWEsports) April 2, 2023

Today, though, Echo looked cleaner than ever. After perfecting a 17-minute route that saw them trounce Mandatory in the Halls of Valor during the Grand Final, they cleanly completed Shadowmoon Burial Grounds to win the tournament outright, and the final series by a score of 3-1.

Echo’s PvE prowess will be put to the test again later this year when the second season of Dragonflight releases. The season will kick off with another Race to World First event, in which Echo will look to extend its dominance in that event with a potential fourth straight title in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible.