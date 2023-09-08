Dreamsurge buffs in WoW Dragonflight explained

World of Warcraft Dragonflight players are waiting for the next season to begin. But in the meantime, you can jump into the Dreamsurge events and spice up your farming sessions with strong buffs.

Unlike other world events, Dreamsurge events bless players in the area with two unique buffs. While one buff, Dreaming Winds, increases your experience gains by 25 percent when you’re in a zone affected by Dreamsurge, the other buff rotates every 30 minutes, and players can vote on which buff they want.

Here’s everything you should know about the buffs, including the permanent buff, rotating buff, list of buffs, and how to vote.

What are Dreamsurge buffs in WoW Dragonflight?

Dreamsurge buffs are special buffs you get during the event. There's one permanent buff, Dreaming Winds, which increases experience gains and buffs that rotate every 30 minutes as a new event begins.

List of all Dreamsurge buffs in WoW Dragonflight

Dreaming Winds (permanent buff): Increases experience gains by 25 percent.

How to vote for a Dreamsurge buff in WoW Dragonflight

Naralex is next to Hamuul Runetotem in the zone affected by Dreamsurge. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To vote for a Dreamsurge buff, go to the zone affected by the event and navigate to Naralex NPC. Normally, this NPC is right next to Hamuul Runetotem at the blue and green icon with a silver moon. Since this event rotates every week from one of the four original Dragon Isles zones to another one, Naralex and Hamuul will move.

After you find Naralex, talk with the NPC and choose one of the two buffs he’s offering. This NPC randomly chooses buffs you can vote on and you can vote only once per event.

