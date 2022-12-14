Dragonflight bug creates more confusion as targeted ban wave hits WoW servers

Dragonflight has, just like any other expansion at its release, been ridden with bugs that Blizzard Entertainment has been slowly fixing—from the Azure Span lag to quest bugs like Iskarra Waterwalkers in Hyro Tuskarr. To make things even worse, a new Tailoring-related bug has recently surfaced, and it’s been the sole culprit for a new mass ban wave in World of Warcraft.

On Dec. 13, Blizzard started banning WoW players for unknown reasons, with many players complaining about their seven-day-long bans on Reddit and the official Blizzard forum. The main reason why the players were banned only emerged later as the community discovered that Tailors were crafting Chronocloth Bolts and Azureweave Bolts, despite the items being on cooldown.

Blizzard shifted the blame to players, although the cooldown of Chronocloth Bolts and Azureweave Bolts didn’t reset properly. The cooldown resets were caused by different activities no one understood, so the large majority of players accidentally “abused” this bug without even understanding it was a bug in the first place.

Since there’s no explicit indication saying what the cooldown was meant to be, it will be tricky to separate the true bug abusers that went overboard with Chronocloth Bolts and Azureweave Bolts from simply uninformed Tailorers who were just leveling up their profession.

Currently, there’s still no official response coming from Blizzard but the developers will, most likely, make an official statement soon, fix this bug, and absolve a large portion of the WoW community.