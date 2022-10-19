Defeat the Elemental Lords one more time with the return of Cataclysm Timewalking in WoW

Timewalking is a system World of Warcraft uses to revisit the old, but not forgotten, expansions. After this weekly reset in Retail, we can once again enter the era of dragon aspects, infuriated Elemental Lords, and Deathwing with Cataclysm Timewalking.

With Cataclysm Timewalking, we can reenter the Cataclysm dungeons—the Stonecore, Lost City of the Tol’vir, the Vortex Pinnacle, Throne of the Tides, End Time, and Blackrock Caverns. As you run Cataclysm dungeons, both your character and item levels will be scaled down to still face the similar challenges you did back in Cataclysm. These dungeons can drop items that usually drop on Heroic difficulty. Besides that, you’ll normally earn a reputation with a faction tied to the dungeon.

Other than nostalgic dungeon runs, you can pick up a quest from Caretaker Kah-Toll in Oribos to complete five Timewalking dungeons that award a loot box with a piece of gear from Fated Normal difficulty Shadowlands raids. There are also rotating bonus events that change each weekly reset. The details can be found in The Adventure Guide and your WoW calendar.

The most important feature coming back with Cataclysm Timewalking is Firelands. Once you gather roughly 30 players, you can start your adventure to defeat the Fire Lord Rangaros together with his minions Beth’tilac, Lord Rhyolith, Alysrazor, Shannox, Baleroc the Gatekeeper, and Majordomo Staghelm. The minimum level requirement for Firelands run is 35 and can only be run on Normal difficulty.