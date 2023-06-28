Can you upgrade 441 or 444 items in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5

In World of Warcraft, gear has always been one of the most important aspects of the decades-spanning MMO with Dragonflight being no different. 10.1.5 is a patch that will bring mostly minor changes to the ongoing expansions. For gear, however, this upcoming update may allow players to upgrade item level 441 or 444 all the way to 447.

There are various pathways that Blizzard has introduced in Dragonflight which allow you to upgrade gear from dungeons and raids. While the Great Vault is the preferred method for many, patch 10.1.5 will potentially bring another option.

441 and 444 upgrades in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, explained

Yes, in patch 10.1.5 you will be able to upgrade your gear from 441 or 444. The primary way you will be able to do this is through the new Myth upgrade track. This new upgrade route is made almost exclusively for gear obtained from Mythic raids, and is meant to increase the value of loot dropped from the first section of bosses in Mythic raids such as Aberrus.

The first bosses in Aberrus were often criticized for dropping lackluster gear. Image via Blizzard

The Myth system has three upgradable tiers at item level 441, 444, and finally 447. Applicable gear for the Myth upgrade will drop already at either the Myth upgrade level one or two, depending on the gear’s item level.

Though this may change once the patch goes live, it appears on the PTR that item level 441 or 444 gear that drop from the Great Vault can also be taken down the Myth upgrade path. This means any gear you get from the Great Vault can be upgraded to 447.

How to upgrade gear to 447 in WoW Dragonflight

In order to upgrade your gear down the Myth track, you will need to obtain the Aspect’s Shadowflame Crest. Like many other items in World of Warcraft, this will take some grinding. To craft Aspect’s Shadowflame Crest, you will need 15 Apsect’s Shadowflame Crest fragments.

Image via Blizzard

Fragments can be earned by running the Mythic Aberrus raid, with 10 fragments being awarded per first boss kill and 15 per final boss kill. Once you have acquired 15 fragments, you can then craft your Aspect’s Shadowflame Crest.

The exact vendor where you can complete this action will only become known once patch 10.1.5 hits servers. Until then, I highly recommend you grind out your Mythic raids to gain as many fragments as possible.

