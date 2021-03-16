Blizzard to nerf Mythic Artificer Xy’mox, Heroic Sire Denathrius in today’s weekly WoW reset

Blizzard Entertainment is fine-tuning Castle Nathria again in today’s weekly World of Warcraft reset, months after the raid’s initial release in Shadowlands on Dec. 8, 2020.

This time around, Mythic Artificer Xy’mox and Heroic Sire Denathrius are the focus of the patch, targeting some of the raid’s most difficult bosses. Similar to recent Lady Inerva Darkvein, Hungering Destroyer, and Sun King’s Salvation nerfs on March 2, the changes cater to casual players.

The raid was cleared by Complexity Limit on Mythic difficulty just two weeks after it was released, with many other guilds quickly following suit in the days and weeks that followed. But for some, Castle Nathria has remained a challenge.

The nerfs in today’s reset include a flat health reduction of five percent to Artificer Xy’mox on Mythic, along with a 15 percent damage reduction to his Withering Touch ability. As for Sire Denathrius, the final boss’ health has been reduced by nine percent on Heroic and his Hand of Destruction damage has been reduced by 10 percent.

Lady Inerva Darkvein

Fixed an issue where Shared Suffering and Concentrate Anima would target Healers with lower priority than desired on Mythic difficulty

Artificer Xy’mox

Health reduced by five percent on Mythic difficulty

Withering Touch damage reduced by 15 percent on Mythic difficulty

Sire Denathrius