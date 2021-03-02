Blizzard to nerf Castle Nathria, Sanguin Depths in today’s weekly WoW reset

Blizzard Entertainment is working on a slate of adjustments to several Castle Nathria and Sanguin Depth encounters that are expected to go live in today’s weekly World of Warcraft reset.

The Lady Inerva Darkvein, Hungering Destroyer, and Sun King’s Salvation encounters in Castle Nathria have all been scaled down and nerfed. The raid, which was cleared by Complexity Limit on Mythic difficulty in its initial two weeks of release, has remained a challenge for some of the game’s more casual players.

The nerfs to Castle Nathria should help guilds finally push past to the latter stages of the raid, leading up to the game’s next major update later in the year.

Sanguin Depth, one of Shadowlands’ most difficult dungeons, is also receiving a series of changes in today’s weekly reset. The Wicked Oppressor and Regel Mistdancer mobs are most being nerfed, along with the General Kaal gauntlet event. These nerfs should soften the blow of higher Mythic+ keys.

Here are all the balance changes coming to World of Warcraft in today’s reset.

Castle Nathria

Lady Inerva Darkvein

Healers are now chosen as a last resort target of Shared Suffering and Concentrate Anima on Raid Finder, Normal, and Heroic difficulties

The ambient damage of Loose Anima for open containers has been reduced on Raid Finder, Normal, and Heroic difficulties

Targets of Shared Suffering no longer take damage from the beams they are wearing on Raid Finder, Normal, and Heroic difficulties. Passing through the opposite edge will continue to damage targeted players

Hungering Destroyer

Health reduced by five percent on Mythic difficulty

Reduced the damage players wearing Gluttonous Miasma take by 10 percent on Mythic difficulty

The damage increase of Essence Sap has been reduced by 20 percent per stack. Expunge now shows up in the combat log when it is applied to players

Volatile Ejection now shows up as a debuff when a player is targeted with this spell

Sun King’s Salvation

Increased the amount of healing Essence Overflow heals Kael’thas to 2.5 percent of his maximum health on all difficulties (was two percent). The tooltip will be updated to reflect the change in a future hotfix or patch

Increased the healing done bonus from Sinfall Boon to 100 percent per application on Mythic difficulty (was 50 percent)

Reduced the strength of the Cloak of Flames damage shield on Shade of Kael’thas by 10 percent on Mythic difficulty.

Sanguine Depths