Alleria Windrunner in WoW The War Within
Blizzard is making one critical combat change in WoW The War Within

I'm not a fan of this change.
Published: May 16, 2024

Over time, combat in World of Warcraft has become more dynamic, exciting, and demanding, especially compared to Classic. Precisely because of this, you can get addons like WeakAuras, DeadlyBoss Mods, and Big Wigs that give you cues to help you deal with mechanics. But that’s all changing in The War Within.

According to Wowhead’s report from May 15, The War Within will feature Private Auras in both raids and Mythic+ dungeons, making the already-demanding content an even bigger challenge. Private auras make PvE harder because you can’t rely on addons to do the heavy lifting for you. In Dragonflight, Private Auras were limited to raids only, but in the next expansion, they’ll apply to Mythic+ dungeons too. 

This means players will have to rely more on their wits and reactions, and thoroughly practice encounters before they can pull them off with the same level of perfection as if they had WeakAuras and other addons. Now, you’ll have to carefully read about the encounter mechanics, learn them inside out, and then stay mindful of them during encounters.  

The key art for the upcoming WoW expansion, The War Within.
Combat will be far more exciting in The War Within. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

WoW players typically used WeakAuras and other addons to solve puzzles and advanced mechanics that would otherwise take too long. For example, in the Sanctum of Domination, during the Fatescribe Roh-Kahlo encounter, players marked with Runic Affinity have to move to runes to rotate the rings. But there are many different runes on the ground, and you have to discern them before moving to the correct ring. This was overwhelming in the heat of combat, so most players used a WeakAura to do the work for them. 

Private auras limit the access your addons have in WoW, giving them only basic information instead. Your favorite combat addons will still work in The War Within, but they won’t be able to help you with advanced mechanics. 

Private auras in World of Warcraft, explained
Fyrakk from the WoW raid Amirdrassil
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Private auras in World of Warcraft, explained
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 16, 2024
How to fix 'WOW 51900319' error in World of Warcraft
Dragonriding drake with the Infinite Scales customization roaring in front of the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to fix ‘WOW 51900319’ error in World of Warcraft
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 16, 2024
WoW Cataclysm Classic devs discuss changes coming to once-divisive expansion: 'More accessible than ever'
Sinestra, the secret final boss of the Bastion of Twilight raid in WoW Cataclysm
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Cataclysm Classic devs discuss changes coming to once-divisive expansion: ‘More accessible than ever’
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 15, 2024
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.