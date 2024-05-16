Fyrakk from the WoW raid Amirdrassil
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
World of Warcraft

Private auras in World of Warcraft, explained

Controversial feature, explained.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: May 16, 2024 06:07 am

Combat in the retail version of World of Warcraft, especially in Mythic+ dungeons and raids, is quite demanding. Not only do you have to keep track of your cooldowns and manage your class resources, but you have to deal with increasingly complex mechanics. Addons can help, but private auras restrict how much. 

Recommended Videos

Private auras were first introduced during Dragonflight, and this practice will continue in The War Within. They drastically change how you approach raid and dungeon encounters, so here’s everything you need to know about private auras in WoW

What are private auras in World of Warcraft?

Private auras are a special system in WoW that makes it harder for addons like WeakAuras, DeadlyBoss Mods, and BigWigs to access information about specific raid mechanics. This means you have to rely on your own instincts and timely reactions to deal with mechanics. 

The biggest problem with private auras is that often, you don’t have enough time to react to certain mechanics. This includes mechanics like moving to the correct spot, finding a partner, or keeping track of cooldowns. When you’re busy with your rotation, keeping up with the mechanics can be quite overwhelming—especially when you’re doing a Mythic+ dungeon or a Mythic raid

Without private auras, combat in WoW is, to an extent, automated, and all you need to do is to listen to the nice DeadlyBossMods lady telling you what to do. Private auras restrict addons only partially, and you still get notifications for certain mechanics.

In Dragonflight, private auras only apply to raids, but in The War Within, they will apply to Mythic+ dungeons too. 

Three Earthen talking
Private auras should apply to Mythic+ dungeons in The War Within. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you ask me, I’d say that if Blizzard wants to keep private auras as a core part of WoW, the devs should trim down the number of mechanics in encounters. Typically, bosses have anywhere from five to 10 mechanics, and keeping track of all of them and their cooldowns in exhausting. It’s true—introducing private auras does leave more room for skill expression, but it also means Blizzard is suddenly removing tools players have been using for years now. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to fix ‘WOW 51900319’ error in World of Warcraft
Dragonriding drake with the Infinite Scales customization roaring in front of the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to fix ‘WOW 51900319’ error in World of Warcraft
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 16, 2024
Read Article WoW Cataclysm Classic devs discuss changes coming to once-divisive expansion: ‘More accessible than ever’
Sinestra, the secret final boss of the Bastion of Twilight raid in WoW Cataclysm
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Cataclysm Classic devs discuss changes coming to once-divisive expansion: ‘More accessible than ever’
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 15, 2024
Read Article WoW devs say using player feedback from MoP Remix ‘possible’ for developing potential Mists Classic
A temple in the Jade Forest in WoW Mists of Pandaria
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW devs say using player feedback from MoP Remix ‘possible’ for developing potential Mists Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to fix ‘WOW 51900319’ error in World of Warcraft
Dragonriding drake with the Infinite Scales customization roaring in front of the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to fix ‘WOW 51900319’ error in World of Warcraft
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 16, 2024
Read Article WoW Cataclysm Classic devs discuss changes coming to once-divisive expansion: ‘More accessible than ever’
Sinestra, the secret final boss of the Bastion of Twilight raid in WoW Cataclysm
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Cataclysm Classic devs discuss changes coming to once-divisive expansion: ‘More accessible than ever’
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 15, 2024
Read Article WoW devs say using player feedback from MoP Remix ‘possible’ for developing potential Mists Classic
A temple in the Jade Forest in WoW Mists of Pandaria
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW devs say using player feedback from MoP Remix ‘possible’ for developing potential Mists Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 15, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.