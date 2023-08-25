Blizzard is giving away a WoW tabard worth $500 with Amazon Prime—but it’s hideous

After finally getting your priceless cute pig pet with July’s Amazon Prime Gaming, it’s time to get your hands on a new reward worth $500. But World of Warcraft players are dubbing this unique tabard ugly.

On Aug. 24, Blizzard Entertainment revealed the next Amazon Prime Gaming reward will be Tabard of Brilliance. It will be available from Aug. 24 to Sept. 28 for all Prime Gaming subscribers.

Just like previous rewards, this tabard originally comes from The World of Warcraft Trading Card Game, and the only way to get it was by collecting 2,000 Upper Deck points, a system that was abandoned back in 2010.

Tabard of Brilliance is a rare TCG item. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A very small percentage of WoW population has this tabard and that’s why the estimated price for this was a little less than $500.

Although this is an incredibly rare tabard and only one of eight Epic tabards that exist in the game, players are ruthlessly calling this item ugly on WoW’s subreddit.

“Imagine paying half a grand for such an ugly tabard,” one player said.

“That looked pretty good 12 years ago,” another player added.

While players are by now used to rare TCG items being available for basically free, there’s still a number of players who have cashed out ridiculous amounts of gold or real money for this tabard. Now, the value of this item will drop significantly and even if you miss out on this opportunity, it will be up for grabs in Black Market Auction House.

