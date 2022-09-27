Blizzard heralds the release of WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic with an iconic cinematic in 4K

"The day you were born, the very forests of Lordaeron whispered the name, Arthas."

The most popular World of Warcraft expansion ever, Wrath of the Lich King, hit the live servers again yesterday. To preface this explosive expansion with a worthy welcome, Blizzard Entertainment has been releasing teasers, guides, and lore breakdowns for days now with the latest one being the remaster of the WOTLK cinematic.

Launched on Sept. 26, WOTLK cinematic remaster shows the Lich King waking up from his long slumber. Accompanied by the monologue from his deceased father, King Terenas Menethil II, Arthas travels across the lands of Northrend to raise the overwhelmingly powerful frost wyrm Syndragosa to guide the Frostbrood into the war against the living.

Then, the Lich King, as the king Terenas’ monologue begins bursting with emotions of pride, joy, and approval, raises the entire army of the undead to annihilate every trace of life on Azeroth. As Arthas basks in the final words of the past Lordaeron king: “You shall be king,” he takes the final look over his infinite armies that seem unstoppable and bloodthirsty as ever.

Even 14 years after the original release, WOTLK cinematic still hits our weak spots leaving us shivering at the return of the king. Releasing this cinematic in 4k was a powerful move by Blizzard to have us hooked onto WOTLK Classic before the very launch of the expansion and to once again experience the tragedy and brutality that’s known as Arthas Menethil.