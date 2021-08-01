Blizzard buffs underperforming Shards of Domination set bonuses after community backslash over latest hotfix

Blizzard posted another hotfix, targetting underperforming Shard of Domination set bonuses after the community’s backslash to proposed nerfs a couple of days ago.

The set bonuses nerfs were applied without an official hotfix, varying from 17 to 50 percent and players got upset with this decision considering the amount of time and effort that went into acquiring a certain set. In the latest hotfix, the Blood Set bonus damage and healing effects were increased by 20 percent at all ranks while the Frost Set bonus damage and healing stored was increased by 45 percent. These buffs should help the underperforming set bonuses be in line with the Unholy set bonus, which was the most dominant one since its release.

These changes were received positively by the community since those who have an Unholy set are unaffected since they are already strong, while those who got unfortunate to receive Blood or Frost sets while they were underperforming will be able to enjoy the latest content without suffering a huge DPS loss if they didn’t roll the gear they needed for the Unholy set bonus. This approach is usually rare to be taken with Blizzard bringing down overperforming abilities or specializations instead of buffing others up to be in tone with them. Hopefully, they will keep this mentality going forward to make the World of Warcraft experience better for all.

It’s currently unclear if any other changes are being planned out for the SoD set bonuses, but one thing which the community doesn’t like for now is the RNG needed to obtain a set. There are many factors at play and many are expecting Blizzard to implement tested approaches such as a vendor in previous expansions, where players could acquire a currency and pick up their desired pieces without relying on RNG>