Blizzard makes adjustments to Death Knights, Druids, and other DPS classes ahead of WoW Patch 10.1 Mythic raid testing

The release of Aberrus is nearly here, and classes are still being tuned.

Blizzard is hitting several classes with sets of buffs and nerfs on today’s WoW: Dragonflight public test realm build. Most of the changes hitting the PTR today are coming to DPS specs, with seven DPS specs being altered and just one healer spec getting a change.

Among the seven DPS specs receiving changes, six are of the ranged variety, with Unholy Death Knight being the only melee spec receiving a change. Unholy is getting buffed across the board, as the damage from Festering Wound, Scourge Strike, Death Coil, and Reaping all being increased, with the two-set tier bonus from Aberrus also getting a buff.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As far as ranged DPS specs go, all three Mage specs are getting intense buffs, making up for the lack of changes they received during the initial waves of PTR testing. Flat damage increases are coming to core spells in the rotations of Fire, Frost, and Arcane Mages, with Arcane arguably getting the biggest buffs. The spec has fallen down the ladder of relevancy since its dominant start to the season, although heavy buffs to spells like Arcane Missiles, Radiant Spark, and Touch of the Magi could bring Arcane Mages back into the raiding meta for season two—especially at the highest level of play, where the spec has had noteworthy success among world first raiders.

Other specs included in today’s build are Balance Druid, which is receiving a nerf, and Elemental Shaman, which is getting a much-needed buff. Shadow and Holy Priests are also being tuned down slightly.

Later today, the PTR will play host to a wave of Mythic raid testing, putting these changes under a microscope. Two of Aberrus’ middle bosses, the Assault of the Zaqali and Rashok, the Elder, are being tested today.