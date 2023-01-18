Blizzard adds new game mode to WoW—but only for Classic players

Since the release of World of Warcraft Classic on Aug. 26, 2019, Blizzard Entertainment has been seemingly trying to turn Classic and retail communities against one another by repeatedly giving unique and fresh features to only one community. Only retail fans got Dragonriding, revamped professions, and the Trading Posts with the release of Dragonflight on Nov. 28, and now Wrath of the Lich King Classic community is getting a new game mode called Titan Rune dungeons.

Designed as an optional game mode, Titan Rune dungeons are tied to Heroic dungeons in WOTLK Classic. To activate this game mode, you’ll need to have all five players in the group interact with the Mysterious Device near each dungeon’s entrance.

Once all players tinkered with a mysterious object, you’ll trigger Defense Protocol Alpha, increasing the health and damage of the creatures in the dungeon. But the fun doesn’t stop there, Defense Protocol Alpha will spice the dungeon with a new thematic gameplay effect, varying from dungeon to dungeon.

Because of that WoW team needed to adjust loot in Naxxramas, Eye of Eternity, and Obsidian Sanctum. So now, items that dropped in the 25-player versions of these raids will drop in the 10-player mode and the 10-player versions of Naxxramas, Eye of Eternity, and Obsidian Sanctum will now drop in WOTLK Classic Heroic dungeons when you enable Titan Rune dungeon mode. On top of that, all bosses in these raids in 25-player mode will drop more items.

Although it can be said that Titan Rune dungeons are simply a WOTLK Classic alternative to Mythic+ dungeons from Dragonflight, it would be exciting to have this feature in Dragonflight, especially because of the growing role of Titans in the expansion.