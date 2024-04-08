Category:
Blizzard adds hilarious WoW SoD Easter egg to commemorate a Hardcore streamer’s death

He will be remembered.
Published: Apr 8, 2024 07:24 am
Enemies in Sunken Temple in WoW Classic
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard has added an Easter egg to the Temple of Atal’Hakkar raid in World of Warcraft SoD phase three commemorating the end of a Hardcore run by beloved WoW streamer, Gozu. Now, you can find an exact copy of Gozu’s corpse at the bottom of the pit in the temple’s main room.

On Sept. 18, WoW Hardcore streamer Gozu ended his run at level 52 by dying tragically during the Weaver boss. During the fight, the boss used a knockback ability called Wing Flap. While this normally wouldn’t kill a player, it pushed Gozu into the deep hole in the center of the main room, and his character died instantly upon hitting the floor.

Even though Gozu drank a Noggenfogger Elixir, which had a chance to save him, luck just wasn’t on his side.

WoW characters crying for a dead player
It’s always sad when a Hardcore player meets an unfortunate end. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To commemorate such a tragic end to an otherwise entertaining hardcore run, Blizzard added a brilliant Easter egg to the very spot where Gozu lost his character—an identical copy of his corpse. The body has the same armor and weapon Gozu was wearing when his run ended.

In one of his WoW streams, Asmongold found the location of the easter egg and said it was awesome

In SoD, Blizzard added an exact copy of Guzu’s corpse to the bottom of the hole he fell into in his infamous “Hole in one” Hardcore death
byu/Eric264 inclassicwow

The clip was later shared on Reddit where it received many positive comments. Most users agreed it was a wonderful gesture by the WoW Classic Team. “O.K, gotta give the Classic Team props here. They had the opportunity here, and they freaking took it,” an excited player said.

While Gozu’s hardcore run may have ended prematurely, thanks to this Easter egg, he will be remembered just like Leeroy Jenkins. Perhaps Blizzard will add an achievement in an upcoming patch, too?

