WoW Hardcore streamer Guzu meets a horrible demise after iconic potion fails him

World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore continuously teaches players one important lesson—we all die, no matter if you’re a streamer, regular player, or even a Blizzard GM. On Sept. 18, streamer Guzu met a horrible destiny after desperately trying to use one iconic potion to save him.

While running Temple of Atal’Hakkar—better known as Sunken Temple—on his level 52 Warrior, Guzu got knocked back by the Weaver boss’s Wing Flap ability and fell right through the hole in the floor.

Guzu was quick and immediately drank a Noggenfoggen Elixir, a potion purchasable in Tanaris that can give you one of three effects—transformation into a skeleton, floating, or decreasing your size. The streamer didn’t have luck on his side and got the skeleton effect right before meeting the Spirit Healer.

Originally, it was believed there was one in three chance to get the floating buff, but according to players on Reddit, the odds are in favor of skeleton transformation, and the other two effects only have a 20 percent chance to proc.

To potentially get another chug of Noggenfogger, Guzu could have had the potion bound to a hotkey, but most players save bind slots for more important consumables like Swiftness and Healing Potion that have a far greater chance to save you.

Mages are Priests have abilities that give them, and other players, slow fall, but if you’re playing a different class, you’re left to fend for yourself. At level 45, you can get a Parachute Cloak from Engineering that reduces your fall speed for 10 seconds. But the best tip I can give you is don’t go to Sunken Temple or Gnomeregan—unless you really miss the Spirit Healer.

