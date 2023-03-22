Beware of this WoW Dragonflight key-bricking bugged Temple of the Jade Serpent boss

Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 just rolled out on the live servers and although the majority of players are exploring the wonders of the Forbidden Reach, avid Mythic+ players are enjoying the new affix rotation. But, not all is well in the Mythic+ world as players discovered a new bug in Temple of the Jade Serpent.

Starting with Patch 10.0.7, the third boss in the Temple of Jade Serpent, Liu Flameheart, is beyond bugged and still hasn’t been disabled. During the final phase of the encounter, when Liu Flameheart is supposed to despawn and Yu’lon is supposed to take her place, Yu’lon doesn’t spawn at all, but still uses the Jade Serpent Strike on the tank.

This, as you might have already guessed, means you can’t complete the encounter, open the door to the next boss, and defeat the final boss. So, after all of your hard work, you’re just left with a depleted key.

The bug has only been discovered on the NA servers and it’s still unknown if this bug has happened on the European servers too.

At time of writing, Blizzard Entertainment is still not aware of this issue since the bug-tracking blue post has no mention of the bug. Still, it’s highly likely this bug will be fixed on March 22 or 23 as this is a major game-breaking bug that’s effectively depleting keys. So, in the meantime, skip Temple of the Jade Serpent and maybe head to the Forbidden Reach to see what’s cooking there.