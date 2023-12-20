Best World of Warcraft Christmas deals

The holidays are just around the corner, and that means many of us are going on a shopping spree. What about World of Warcraft players? I mean, we already have an active subscription and the latest expansion, is there anything else we can get for Christmas?

Oh, you bet there is.

World of Warcraft Christmas bundles

The Azure pack is expensive, but has some killer mounts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you really want to get something in WoW but aren’t sure what, you can pick one of these bundles:

The Azure Pack – This huge pack contains eight mounts, four pets and a transmog set. Normally it goes for $260, but it can be yours for $90 during the sale . If you like mounts and cool-looking pets, this is a great deal. The transmog set looks cool, too. What’s even better is that, if you already have any of the Azure Pack included mounts, the price will drop even more.

– This huge pack contains eight mounts, four pets and a transmog set. Normally it goes for $260, but it can be yours for . If you like mounts and cool-looking pets, this is a great deal. The transmog set looks cool, too. What’s even better is that, if you already have any of the Azure Pack included mounts, the price will drop even more. BlizzCon Collection – If you haven’t picked up the BlizzCon Collection bundle yet, you still have a chance to do so at a discount. This applies to both the Epic pack, $24 (down from $30) and the Legendary pack at $40 (down from $50). As I said in our previous post about these packs, I don’t think the Legendary pack is worth it unless you really want the Bound Blizzard flying mount. There’s probably no way you’ll be able to finish both Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 season passes in time, so they will ultimately be a waste.

World of Warcraft subscription offer

WoW Subscription offer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you know you’re going to be playing WoW for an entire year, you can get a whole year of subscription time at a reduced price. The annual WoW subscription is down to $155.88 from $180 which, when you do the math, almost saves you two months of subscription time. If you buy this annual subscription, you can also get four new mounts and a new pet.

Again, if you are sure you’re going to be playing WoW all throughout 2024, this is a good deal.

World of Warcraft mounts

WoW mounts are enjoying a 50% discount. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Who doesn’t like more mounts? Exactly—nobody. While earning mounts in the game is fun and all, you can also get a few premium mounts at a discount. Most of the mounts in the store are down by 50 percent ($12.50) so if you had an eye on that one specific mount, you may as well grab it to enjoy the holidays a bit more. If you are interested in buying multiple Azure mounts, then I suggest you get the Azure Pack instead if you have the money.

World of Warcraft services

Change your name, race, faction or server at a discount. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I actually remember when transferring characters from realm to realm was free. Okay, it was more of a necessity than a free service. When servers got too populated, Blizzard would organize free transfers to some characters. You had to contact them, not play the game for a few days, and then your character would be transferred. However, you couldn’t really pick where you were going, and you certainly couldn’t change your race or class in the process.

Well, now you can and, for a price, but at least the services are discounted. Character Transfer, Faction Change, Race Change, and even Name change are all down by 30 percent.

So, if you want to switch sides, servers, or just change your name, you can do it at a reduced price.