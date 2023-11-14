WoW Dragonflight: All mounts and Dragonriding customizations dropping in the Amirdrassil raid

More mounts and customizations to add to your collection!

Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope is the third raid of World of Warcraft Dragonflight, which, besides regular gear upgrades and tier set, drops Dragonriding customizations and mounts.

Normally, raids in WoW either drop mounts and customizations or you get them by completing certain achievements like Ahead of the Curve or defeating bosses on Mythic difficulty. Still, there will be a couple of mounts you can get your hands on in the Amirdrassil raid.

So, here are all Dragonriding customizations and mounts you can get in the Amirdrassil raid.

All mounts you can get from the Amirdrassil raid in WoW Dragonflight

Anu’relos, Flame’s Guidance. Screenshot by Dot Esports Shadow Dusk Dreamsaber. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get two mounts from Amirdrassil raid—Shadow Dusk Dreamsaber and Anu’relos, Flame’s Guidance.

While Shadow Dusk Dreamsaber is a reward from the Glory of the Dream Raider achievement, Anu’relos, Flame’s Guidance drops from the final boss, Fyrakk on Mythic difficulty. Getting the Mythic mount is quite straightforward, but for the saber, you need to complete a ton of different activities to get the achievement.

The Glory of the Dream Raider achievement includes completing the following activities:

Meaner Pastures

Swog Champion

Don’t Let the Doe Hit You On The Way Out

Haven’t We Done This Before?

Memories of Teldrassil

Cruelty Free

Ducks In A Row

A Dream Within a Dream

Whelp, I’m Lost

All Dragonriding customizations you can get from the Amirdrassil raid in WoW Dragonflight

World Of Warcraft Renewed Proto-Drake Embodiment of Shadowflame. Screenshot by Dot Esports Renewed Proto-Drake Embodiment of the Blazing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get two Dragonriding customizations from Amirdrassil—Renewed Proto-Drake: Embodiment of the Blazing and Renewed Proto-Drake: Embodiment of Shadowflame. Both of these are full-body transformations for the Renewed Proto-Drake, the first Dragonriding drake you unlock in the Waking Shores.

Both appearances are based on Fyrakk, before and after his Shadowflame transformation in Zaralek Cavern.

The first appearance can drop Fyrakk on all difficulties, while the second one is the reward for completing A Glowing Memento quest once you defeat the boss on Heroic difficulty and get the AOTC achievement.